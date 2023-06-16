On the web For more information about the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry regiment, go to https://www.nps.gov/articles/1stkansas.htm. For more information about the Battle of Island Mound State Historical Site, and a video based on the recollections of Pat. George Washington, a Kansas soldier who served in the regiment, go to https://mostateparks.com/park/battle-island-mound-state-historic-site. More details about the impacts of the Battle of Island Mound and the Civil War on Bates County can be found here, https://batescountymuseum.org.
BUTLER, Mo. — On a sunny Sunday afternoon, the Beck family — Clint, his wife, Corene, and their two children — decided to take a walk and check out the history preserved at the Battle of Island Mound Historic Site, just a few miles from their home in Amoret in Bates County.
“It was a pretty day, we just wanted to take a walk,” Clint Beck said.
They ended up learning about a turning point in the history of Black Americans that took place almost in Southwest Missouri.
The 40-acre site marks the spot where, on Oct. 27-29, 1862, about 250 Black soldiers of the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment, met the enemy in battle.
It was the first time in the Civil War that a Black infantry unit engaged the Confederates, knowing that failure meant likely death either in combat or if captured by an enemy that considered them property, not people.
Eight Union soldiers were killed and 11 wounded in the battle; Confederate casualties are unknown.
According to Missouri State Parks, “This minor skirmish has national significance.”
The 1st Kansas Colored is the same Union unit that was ambushed by Confederate guerrillas in Jasper County in the May 18, 1863, fight known as the massacre at Rader Farm. Sherwood, one of the largest communities in Jasper County at the time, was burned in retaliation.
The community of Butler honored the 1st Kansas Volunteer Colored Infantry Regiment with a statue on the Bates County Courthouse square and dedicated it in 2008.
On Saturday, June 10, archeologist Ann Raab, an instructor at Longview Community College in Lee’s Summit, spoke at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site near Kearney about her archeological work in Bates County centered around General Order No. 11 and the Battle of Island Mound.
Her work at Island Mound helped determine the likely location of a farmhouse owned by the family of Enoch and Christina Toothman. That house was commandeered by the 1st Kansas soldiers as a headquarters during a raid into Bates County on Oct. 27-29, 1862.
The soldiers were searching for Confederate guerrilla groups hiding in a marshy area on the Marais De Cygne River, a place known by some as Hog Island and by others as Island Mound.
“Missouri was a huge factor in the Civil War,” Raab said. “People all around the country were watching us and seeing how things were going. This was sort of a microcosm, a smaller version, of what’s going to happen in the country at large.”
Monday, the Juneteenth holiday, marks the date, June 19, 1865, when the last slaves in the U.S. in Galveston, Texas, were told they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. Some historians believe the success of the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry at Island Mound along with the improving Union military situation across all theaters of war may have helped convincing President Abraham Lincoln to issue the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
Lincoln decided to officially accept Black troops in combat roles in the Union Army, with six companies of the 1st Kansas Colored mustering in at Fort Scott on Jan. 13, 1863 — less than two weeks after he issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
Bates County, along with northern Vernon County, Cass County and Jackson County, were particularly affected by the Civil War as Confederate guerrillas and Union soldiers battled across the frontier between Kansas and Missouri.
Raab said one of her main interests is the effect of the U.S. Army’s General Order No. 11 on the social and economic fabric of Bates County and how long those effects lasted.
Order No. 11 was issued on Aug. 25, 1863, by Union Gen. Thomas Ewing and commanded that all residents of Jackson, Cass, Bates and northern Vernon County who lived outside of 1 mile from the communities of Independence and Hickman Mills in Jackson County, and Pleasant Hill and Harrisonville in Cass County, leave their homes within two weeks and either report to a Union Army post or leave for Kansas. It was meant to preserve the peace by depriving soldiers on both sides of any support they might find in the rural areas of those counties.
Raab said her digs in Bates County related to Order No. 11 helped her find the clues when she and her team were asked in 2011 to find the Toothman farmhouse.
Raab said the success of the 1st Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry encouraged the Union to continue recruiting Black soldiers. By the end of the war about 185,000 Black soldiers fought for the U.S. Army.
Clint Beck, who walked the Island Mound site with his family on Sunday, June 11, said he’s glad the site is being preserved and is available so people can learn more about the local history.
“These things shouldn’t be lost; we should preserve our history and learn about it,” Beck said. “It’s really interesting to find out about the lives of the people that were here before us. I was reading about the colored soldiers and how they came from Fort Lincoln and then rode up here to set up in this Toothman farm here and everything. They set up their barricades and had to fight off the Confederate guerrillas. I didn’t know that Bates County was mostly Confederate, that’s interesting. It’s just interesting to know where we come from.”
