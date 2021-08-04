Area political leaders and lawmakers are waiting to see who might toss their hat in the ring in Missouri's 7th Congressional District to succeed U.S. Rep. Billy Long, who announced late Tuesday that he will seek the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated when U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt retires next year.
"It's going to be a very interesting race in 2022," said Alan Griffin, Jasper County Republican Central Committee chairperson, on Wednesday morning.
"I wish him the best," Griffin said of Long. "We have a strong voice in Billy. ... If he doesn't win in the 7th, I think we will be losing a good, strong voice."
Long, 65, who has been the Southwest Missouri congressman since 2011, made his announcement during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. He has hired Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to former President Donald Trump, as his senior adviser and pollster.
Long, an auctioneer and real estate broker from the Springfield area, said in a statement: “We need to get the Senate back. You aren’t going to do anything until you get the Senate back and I’m the guy who can win that Senate seat in Missouri."
In the same statement, Conway said: “Who serves in the Senate matters. Kamala Harris has not done much as vice president, but she has broken eight ties in the Senate. The Democrats now control what happens to you. Congressman Billy Long is a fighter who unequivocally supports the America First agenda. He was one of the longest and the strongest supporters of President Donald J. Trump."
Long could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Nick Myers, chairman of the Missouri Republican Party and former chairman of the party in Newton County, also could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
When asked about those who might consider a run, Griffin mentioned Sam Alexander, a physician who works at CoxHealth in Springfield, and Kevin VanStory, of Neosho.
Alexander, who said he grew up in Maries County, said Wednesday, "It has been a dream of mine to get into government at the national level."
VanStory ran in 2020 and came in third in the August primary with 10% of the vote. Asked Wednesday about his plans, he said, "The odds are probably better than 50-50."
He also said he is considering running in a local race.
Eric Harleman came in second in that primary, with 11% of the vote. The owner of a small garage door company in Sparta, he said Wednesday: "I'm still up in the air on it. I'm not quite sure."
State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Springfield, also is interested, according to a post on Twitter. " ... we have an opportunity to run for U.S. Congress," he wrote. " ... it will be the most difficult race in my life and we need your prayers as we approach this difficult decision."
He did not return telephone calls seeking comment.
Griffin noted that in Missouri three House seats now held by Republicans — in the 8th, the 4th and the 7th — could be up for grabs. The 4th, which includes Barton and Dade counties and reaches up to Columbia, was represented from 1977 to 2011 by Ike Skelton, a Democrat who was defeated by Vicky Hartzler in 2010.
Like Long, Hartzler also is among those who have announced their run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Blunt.
Local candidates?
Neither former state Sen. Ron Richard nor current state Sen. Bill White, both longtime Republican lawmakers and Joplin residents, are considering a run for the 7th District seat, they told the Globe on Wednesday.
Former state Sen. Gary Nodler, who was among a slate of Republican candidates Long defeated in 2010, said he ran for Congress three times and will likely not run for a fourth. Nodler, who lives in Joplin and currently serves as vice chairman of Missouri's Coordinating Board for Higher Education, said he is enjoying retirement.
The only thing that possibly could push him toward a run is redistricting.
The redrawing of legislative districts, which occurs every 10 years after U.S. census data becomes available, is set to get underway this fall. The 7th District for years has contained the cities of Springfield, Joplin and Branson, but whether those boundaries remain the same has yet to be decided by the state's redistricting committees.
Nodler said there is a possibility that the Joplin area could get separated from the Springfield metro area if new district boundaries are set.
"If the district was aligned as it is now, with the population disparity and political alignment between Springfield and Joplin, it's hard for anyone from Joplin to win" a congressional seat, Nodler said.
The Democratic Party also sees an opportunity in the open 7th District seat, said Krista Stark, executive director of the Southwest Missouri Democrats. The party most recently put forth candidates Jamie Schoolcraft in 2018 and Genevieve Williams in 2016. The 2020 candidate, Teresa Montseny, withdrew from the race after the primary election.
"We always put a good deal into recruiting," Stark said. "The issue with recruiting this time is we don't know what the district will look like."
Regardless of how the 7th District is drawn through the redistricting process, there will be a Democratic candidate for the seat, Stark said.
