Several schools across Southwest Missouri are the recipients of funding from the new School Safety Grant Program.
Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced that 169 school districts and charter schools will share $20 million.
Funding can be used for physical security upgrades and associated technology in schools, such as door locks and monitoring systems, bleeding control kits, and automatic external defibrillators.
The $20 million was part of the fiscal year 2023 early supplemental budget request. Parson's fiscal year 2024 budget proposal includes an additional $50 million for the program, if approved by the General Assembly.
“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Parson said in a statement. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place.”
“Funding to support safety helps ensure schools remain among the safest places for our students,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said in a statement. “These grant funds to support the physical safety of schools are an important part of ensuring our students have a safe environment for learning and growing.”
The following schools in Southwest Missouri received funding:
• Aurora, $200,000.
• Carthage, $400,000.
• East Newton, $200,000.
• Lamar, $150,000.
• Purdy, $100,000.
• Sarcoxie, $99,500.
• Seneca, $200,000.
• Southwest, $150,000.
• Webb City, $400,000.
• Wheaton, $90,365.
