Students throughout Southwest Missouri will be able to start the upcoming school year with cloth face masks after the State Emergency Management Agency acquired 2 million masks to distribute to schools statewide.
The Joplin School District partnered with the local trucking company CFI Logistics to deliver over 64,000 masks to students and staff throughout the region. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reached out to Joplin asking if it could be a volunteer district that could pick up 639 boxes of masks from Jefferson City and drop them off at various distribution sites on the way back.
Melinda Moss, superintendent of schools in Joplin, said officials were worried at first because some mask shipments have been delayed. The district was needing masks and supplies for students in its 11 elementary school, three middle school and high school buildings. A total of 16,000 masks will go to Joplin students, staff and faculty members, with each receiving at least two masks.
“Our shipments have been delayed, and we were not 100% certain that we would get all of the masks and supplies that we needed to be able to start school on Aug. 24,” Moss said. “This now guarantees that we’ll have some masks that we can pass out as we have our drive-thru open houses.”
Moss said the buildings will conduct drive-thru sites at various times to hand out supplies. She said the law firm of Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci is donating neck gaiter masks that will also be available for every student and faculty member.
“We already had Scott Vorhees reach out to us to supplying the neck gaiters prior to learning about this, but we know these masks have to be laundered,” Moss said. “Parents will need to be mindful to wash them as they come back.”
With the start of the school term only a few days away, the Joplin School District initially had difficulty acquiring and transporting the masks. Dave Pettit, director of facilities with the district, contacted Randy Cornell with CFI requesting assistance, and the company agreed to transport and drop off the masks at different locations.
Multiple school districts collaborated on the project. Joplin coordinated with districts in Lebanon and Springfield. Area schools such as Webb City, Carl Junction and Carthage plan to pick up the boxes for their districts today and Monday.
“It worked out great,” Pettit said. “I’m so thankful for CFI because they didn’t stop with Joplin. They helped districts in the entire Southwest Missouri area. As schools, we may compete on the athletic field, but when it comes to kids, we’re all trying to accomplish the same thing.”
'Looking out for children'
CFI driver Angel Quinones, of Webb City, made a 345-mile trek from Illinois to Jefferson City, then traveled south and dropped off 65 boxes in Lebanon and 445 boxes in Springfield. He arrived at Joplin’s food service warehouse on Langston Hughes-Broadway an hour early Thursday to unload the remaining 129 boxes.
Quinones, who joined CFI in 2018, has two daughters in Webb City schools. He said it feels awesome to help out children in the region.
“I’m happy that they’re looking out for our children,” he said.
Joplin officials wore masks that said “Thank you CFI and DESE” and made a poster showing their appreciation as Quinones backed the tractor-trailer into the loading dock. Quinones’ daughters and wife, Nada, were also there waiting for him.
“CFI has always supported Joplin, and we’re always looking out for where we’re stationed at,” Quinones said. “This is our home terminal.”
The white cloth masks are manufactured by Hanes and can be washed up to 15 times.
“We want our parents and community to know that we’re eager to get back to school and our kids have been gone from us for too long,” Moss said. “We not only want our kids back, but we also want to be able to stay open, and if wearing masks and following certain rules helps us stay open, it’s definitely worth it.”
Additional help
Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss said Missouri American Water provided the school district with reusable water bottles that will also be distributed to all students with their masks during designated drive-thru times.
