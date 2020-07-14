MILLER, Mo. — Sometimes as a reporter, you go to an event planning to do one story and you come back with more than you expected.
That's what happened when I was assigned to cover the Horsepower and Airpower Tractor Show at the Hangar Kafe, an eatery that’s off the beaten path north of Highway 96 in Lawrence County near Miller.
Here, in the middle of rural Southwest Missouri, an almost subliminal feature of the show was a range of speeds:
• There was old-school slow, accomplished by a century-old steam tractor plodding along at 3 mph.
• There was flying fast, with the chance to see everything from the cockpit of an airplane zooming high above the scene.
• And there was a third option, offered by the Ozarks Skydiving Center, which is located on the same grass airfield.
It was that third option that attracted 85-year-old June Kerr, of Branson.
For $209, including tax, the Ozarks Skydiving Center — located between Joplin and Springfield — offers newcomers to skydiving a chance to jump out of an airplane buckled to an experienced skydiver in what’s called a tandem jump.
I had just spent three hours interviewing people at the tractor show, and I had already interviewed a skydiver, but as I was leaving, one of the skydiving instructors called to me.
“Are you the reporter?” he asked. “If you have time, I have a really neat story for you.”
Well, time was an issue for me that day, and reporters know that time can cause them to miss out on a gem of a story.
That’s what almost happened to me, but I decided to follow along, and the instructor introduced me to Kerr.
Birthday celebration
June Kerr had celebrated her 85th birthday on Wednesday, July 8, and she’s made it her habit to do things she wouldn’t normally consider on her birthdays that end in either a 0 or 5.
Some people may be slowing down as they move through their 80s, but not Kerr. She’s living her best life.
“I went deep-sea diving one time, and I did parasailing," she said. "I took taekwondo lessons one year. I took belly-dancing lessons another year. I don’t know for sure what I plan to do for my 90th birthday. I guess I’ve got some time to plan for that.”
On her 85th birthday, Kerr knew exactly what she was going to do. She was going to jump out of, as they say, a perfectly good airplane.
I talked with her briefly in the hangar of the Ozarks Skydiving Center before she jumped, and she was excited.
“I just had some things that sounded good to me and skydiving was one of them,” she said. “I’ve just seen other people do it. Looks like fun.”
Before the jump, Kerr said: “I just expect it to be like if you were a bird. I feel like it’s going to be like you were above and looking down below.”
Two days after her jump, Kerr was still buzzing about the experience.
“There wasn’t anything that was scary about any of it except I think that when they opened the door of the plane and you’re supposed to take that first step out,” Kerr said in a telephone interview on Monday. “I was a little apprehensive, but the young man who was my tandem instructor, he was wonderful. In fact, I just want to say that whole company, everything about that process, made the whole day, even though we had to wait for so long and it was so hot. They were just outstanding.”
Kerr represents the second-largest age group — those 60 or older — jumping from planes. At 23%, that is a much larger percentage than 20-year-olds at 12%.
There were 2,147 skydiving-related injuries in the U.S. in 2018, or one injury in every 1,536 skydives. In 2018, there were 13 skydiving fatalities.
'Worries are gone'
Kerr described the first few seconds of the 500-foot free fall.
“Everything is open to you, your worries are gone, you feel like the birds,” she said. “If you ever wondered what the birds felt, you get that lift and that exuberant feeling. Age doesn’t matter anymore.”
Then there’s the next step.
“When the chute opened, it gives you kind of a jerk, but the whole thing was awesome,” Kerr said. “I would recommend it to anyone. It goes by quickly, it really does, from the time you step out to the time you land, it really didn’t seem like it was too long, only about two minutes.”
Kerr said she had 21 relatives on hand to watch her live out another dream.
“They said it was 18 to 20 minutes for the whole flight,” she said. “To me, it was way too short. It was just an awesome experience. I’m just so glad I got to do it and that I was really blessed to have all my family there and to be healthy enough to do it.”
After the flight, the family had made reservations at a Mount Vernon restaurant for Kerr’s birthday dinner, but Kerr had one complication.
“I had made three turns coming down out of the plane, and that third turn, I kind of got sick at my stomach, like if you were carsick,” Kerr said with a laugh. “So my dinner was 7 Up and four crackers.”
Who is jumping?
According to 2019 statistics from the U.S. Parachute Association, men and women in their 30s represent 25% of all domestic skydivers. Men and women over the age of 60 represent 23%. Women compose 13% of all jumpers.
