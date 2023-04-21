An annual fundraiser for Martin Luther School is making its return this year. The event combines fellowship with a home-cooked dish of comfort food.
“This fundraiser is more about fellowship than raising money,” said Jeremy Schamber, principal at Martin Luther School. “It’s more about getting with our community, our school and church families, developing those relationships and reaching out.”
The long-running event traditionally has been held in the fall, but this year shifted to the spring. This is the first time the fundraiser has been held since the beginning of the pandemic, Schamber said.
“In fact, members of the community have been calling the school wondering when we would do it again,” Schamber said. “We have a lot of former school families and people in the community, especially those we helped during the tornado, who like to come back and say thanks.”
Spaghetti Day takes place on April 28 at the school, located at 2616 Connecticut Ave. A lunch meal will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals are available for takeout or delivery in Joplin for orders of six or more. Lunch orders can be placed by calling the school at 417-624-1403 or by email at spaghettiorders@martinlutherjoplin.com.
A dinner meal will be available that night from 4:30 to 7 p.m. There will be a kids’ carnival and silent auction with donated items. Along with the auction items, each Martin Luther School class has a themed basket available for bidding as well.
Spaghetti meals will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Meals contain spaghetti, bread, salad and a dessert. Gluten-free and no-meat options will be available.
All proceeds raised go to Martin Luther School. Schamber said this is the school’s major fundraiser. This year funds will go toward replacing the school’s gym floor.
When the gym served as a relief center during the 2011 tornado, it was damaged from all of the activity, Schamber said.
“We were so busy helping the community, which was great, but we didn’t always get to the things we needed to do,” Schamber said. “And that’s just fine, that’s why we’re a mission. At the same time, it’s showing its wear.”
After additional normal wear and tear, the floor has been patched, but now the school wants to do a complete replacement. Their gym is used for physical education as well as church and community events.
Schamber said Martin Luther School is currently enrolling for next school year. The school has classes from toddlers to middle school available.
