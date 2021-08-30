PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local nonprofit that has spayed and neutered nearly 87,000 dogs and cats across Southeast Kansas continues to work at a limited capacity due to an ongoing nationwide shortage of veterinarians.
Pawprints on the Heartland, first established Jan. 23, 2000, currently operates a spay/neuter wellness clinic on the Southeast Kansas Humane Society property. Dr. Laura Morland, the nonprofit’s longtime veterinarian, performs scheduled operations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.
But the organization’s volunteers want to do so much more.
For the past two years, Pawprint’s signature public symbol — a $104,000 bus converted into a mobile spay/neuter clinic — has sat idle due to limited vet services. Before that, the bus was a common sight throughout the Pittsburg area, performing 40 to 45 operations for low-income family pets each week in towns such as Arma and McCune.
Without a full-time veterinarian to operate the mobile clinic, said Mary Kay Caldwell, the nonprofit’s president and founding member, an untold number of pets or feral strays will needlessly suffer.
“We’re in a predicament — we really are,” she said. “When I’m out there looking for help, when I’m talking to city … and county officials about our needs, I’m doing this because I’m an animal lover first.”
In hopes of relaunching the mobile clinic service, Pawprints has made repeated attempts to attract a full-time veterinarian, including visiting various university vet schools, advertising in national trade magazines and employing the services of an Atlanta-based employee-search firm. All attempts failed.
“It’s a grave concern,” Caldwell said. “If we don’t get a veterinarian, then we won’t be able to offer our services. Without additional vet services, Crawford County will be facing major overpopulation problems with multitudes of stray and homeless animals. This will affect every citizen and could possibly create a health issue.”
Veterinarians call it the “420,000” problem, where one pregnant cat can, over a span of just seven years, produce 420,000 more cats. It’s a multiplication problem gone horribly wrong, and without end, Caldwell said.
Animal shelters nationwide killed 347,000 dogs and cats in 2020, she said. Caldwell said she won’t stop educating the public about the importance of spaying and neutering until the number of animals euthanized in area shelters reaches zero. As the old adage goes, she said, “adoption saves one animal, spaying/neutering saves millions.”
“We say every spay/neuter surgery is a victory,” Caldwell said. “We never dreamed that this program would save” tens of thousands of animals. “We weren’t even sure if we could make it work. It was one big dream.
“We’re a small town here,” she said, “but we’ve got a lot of good, caring people, and we have a good nucleus of people and we thought we would try to do this — trying couldn’t hurt. and it’s worked out really well.”
Caldwell and Joann Wetzel founded the nonprofit, which was modeled after a Connecticut-based mobile spay/neuter program that Caldwell read about in a national magazine. Having worked at the Pittsburg-based shelter for more than 40 years, she knew what an impact such a clinic would have on Pittsburg and the surrounding communities.
“I remember when the city pound used to be out on Olive Street, and I can remember every Friday morning … (the shelter) would put 20 to 25 dogs down — good, healthy animals — because of overpopulation. It just made me sick. I couldn’t stand Friday mornings because of that.”
Without a full-time veterinarian, however, some city shelters might be forced to perform mass euthanasia, she said.
Caldwell said through grants, program fees and donations, Pawprints has in escrow $50,000 to apply to a new full-time vet’s salary. The organizations is also attempting to raise an additional $50,000 in matching funds to secure qualified, experienced applicants.
“Thousands of low-income pet owners have also benefited from Pawprints’ spay/neuter services as well as the wellness center services,” Caldwell said. If such services weren’t available, “thousands of pets are unable to receive medical care.”
