This seems to be the time of year when things get really busy. Everywhere you look, there are fall festivals, arts and crafts shows, trick-or-treating events and more.
How do you keep it all straight?
To help you out, the Globe will launch a special calendar in its print editions through the end of the month with details about these events. Be sure to check it out; it launches in the Thursday print edition. Have an event to add? Email it to me at eyounker@joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you:
- More from Monday night's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
- Information about a health grant that has been awarded in Southeast Kansas.
- The latest from columnist Brad Belk about the history of golf in Joplin.
Have a nice Wednesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.