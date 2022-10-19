Halloween candy buckets on a bench.

Bright, colorful jack-o’-lantern halloween candy buckets sit in a row on a bench.adobe stock

 Becky Wright - stock.adobe.com

This seems to be the time of year when things get really busy. Everywhere you look, there are fall festivals, arts and crafts shows, trick-or-treating events and more.

How do you keep it all straight?

To help you out, the Globe will launch a special calendar in its print editions through the end of the month with details about these events. Be sure to check it out; it launches in the Thursday print edition. Have an event to add? Email it to me at eyounker@joplinglobe.com.

We'll also bring you:

  • More from Monday night's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
  • Information about a health grant that has been awarded in Southeast Kansas.
  • The latest from columnist Brad Belk about the history of golf in Joplin.

Have a nice Wednesday evening.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.