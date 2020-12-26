Ordinances to provide tax increment financing and establish a contract for the proposed 32nd Street Place retail development will be considered Monday at a special meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Total project costs for the development are projected to be $188.8 million. Of that, nearly $139 million, or about 73%, would be private investment and debt. The developer is seeking tax increment financing of about $28.7 million of the cost.
One ordinance, proposed on emergency basis for final approval by the council, is to establish the TIF plan and the projects it will entail. It also designates the redevelopment area and project areas south of 32nd Street along Hammons Boulevard. It also approves the development firm of Woodsonia Real Estate Group as the developer and establishes a contract for the TIF between the city, Woodsonia and officials of the Menards home improvement store chain.
A second ordinance proposed on an emergency basis describes the obligations of the developer in regard to a community improvement district that the council approved Aug. 3. Those appointed to the CID board have approved a 1-cent sales tax that will be added to existing sales taxes to pay for some of the projects within the district. The tax is expected to provide $21.3 million for the CID projects.
Those include:
• Relocation of a portion of Hammons Boulevard and reconstruction of the street to meet city street specifications so that once it is complete, it can be dedicated to and accepted by the city as a public street.
• Stormwater drainage and retention, traffic signal improvements, and utility relocations, medians and turn lanes within the district as required by the city or the Missouri Department of Transportation.
• Renovation, reconstruction and rehabilitation of a former restaurant building at 3129 Hammons Blvd. for the relocation of the BKD accounting firm.
Funding of the costs associated with the CID projects are anticipated to be provided by the proceeds of a bond issuance by the Industrial Development Authority to be repaid solely by CID sales tax revenues. Costs of the CID projects are to be paid from the bond proceeds and are to be reviewed and certified by both the CID and the city before payment is made. The city will not be obligated for the debt.
The council also will consider on first readings eight ordinances that describe a project area and establishes TIF funding for each area.
The development would be anchored by Menards. It also would eventually involve construction of 300 units of multifamily housing, a movie theater, and retail and commercial buildings, as well as the renovation of the former Holiday Inn hotel. Those projects are proposed in five phases through 2027.
Joplin's TIF commission in October recommended approval of Woodsonia's request for TIF financing.
Drew Snyder, president of Woodsonia, told the TIF commission that the former Joplin Convention Center on Hammons Boulevard is not included in the development plan.
TIF financing allows half of the new taxes generated by the development, including sales and property taxes, to be paid for up to 23 years to the developer to help with the project costs.
At the TIF commission meeting, the city's finance director, Leslie Haase, said projections show that it should take about 16 years for sales taxes to pay off the TIF portion. After that, taxing districts such as the city and school district would receive their full tax payments.
Bill Moore, an attorney for the developer, testified at the TIF hearing that the property is eligible for TIF because it can be defined as blighted for several reasons.
He said it has old mining ruins and ponds over part of the land. A vacant hotel within the district is a dangerous building. There is deterioration of several buildings in the area and homeless camps on the property. The property is going down in value in its present condition, producing less tax revenue than it should, he said.
Time, place
The special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
