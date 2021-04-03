The Biden administration recently announced the extension of the special open enrollment period for people to purchase government-subsidized health insurance on the federal marketplace by another three months — to Aug. 15.
The original special enrollment period was set to end on May 15. It was described at the time by Karri Foster, admission supervisor for Freeman Health System, as a “red letter event” because of the fact that in the 10 years that the Affordable Care Act marketplace had been up and running, she’d never seen anything quite like the open enrollment period that opened to the public on Feb. 15.
But the pandemic has proven far costlier for Americans in terms of loss of jobs and health insurance benefits.
That’s why people currently purchasing health insurance through the marketplace can now become eligible to receive increased tax credits to reduce their premiums, Foster said. It also allows them the chance to change plans in response to the availability of increased tax credits if they wish to do so.
“What this does is a lot of people — they call them falling through the cracks or ... the doughnut hole — in the middle who don’t qualify for Medicaid and don’t qualify for the marketplace” will now be given the opportunity to do so, Foster said. “It’s designed to catch people who have lost their coverage and (have fallen) into that doughnut hole.”
The marketplace — a platform offering various insurance plans to individuals, families and small businesses — was created in 2010 to offer taxpayer-subsidized health insurance coverage to millions of uninsured Americans, regardless of a person’s medical history or preexisting conditions, including COVID-19. Many of its strengths were stunted or rolled back during former President Donald Trump’s four years in office.
“I think it’s important for the community to understand,” Foster said, “that the benefits that we’re seeing in this expansion, it’s just not time (we’re talking about), it’s an expansion of available eligibility.”
Under the American Rescue Plan, the additional savings will decrease premiums for many by $50 per person per month and $85 per policy per month. It also says 4 in 5 enrollees will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after the tax credit. The American Rescue Plan also allows people with incomes above 400% of the poverty level ($51,040 for an individual) to be eligible for the enhanced subsidies.
“I do think with the expansion of the eligibility we will find that it is very helpful to people in the community; the big thing now is getting this information out,” Foster said.
Prior to 2021, the annual open enrollment ran from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31, Foster said. Once that six-week window closed, that was the end; only those suffering a life-changing event — the loss of a loved one, for example — were allowed to make changes by special enrollment. But with President Joe Biden’s executive order and the creation of the special enrollment period, that all has changed.
During any other year in late March and early April, Foster said her department would have helped four or five patients facing a life-changing event. But since February, they have signed up 39 people and have helped hundreds more. That’s 39 people who otherwise would not have had health coverage.
“I think if we can truly promote the way that we need to, and we are, then I think we absolutely will see those numbers continue to rise,” she said. “We want to make sure that if you have tried before (on the marketplace) and have been denied — keep trying because the changes coming in the marketplace are happening daily, so it’s important that (people) understand (they’ve) got to keep trying. and that’s where we come in; we are more than willing to step in and help them.”
To request help from Freeman, email freemaneligibilitypartners@freeman.com or call 417-347-8888. People can apply for insurance coverage themselves by visiting Health
