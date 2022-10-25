NEOSHO, Mo. — A rush for asphalt by a deadline pushed the Neosho City Council into a special session Tuesday, with a bid acceptance and a first reading for a contract being held for a project at the Neosho Golf Course.
The meeting also gave the council a chance to boost two other projects underway.
The council voted 6-0 to select a $120,613 bid from Double Down Asphalt, of Neosho, to apply an overlay to golf cart paths at the course. Later in the meeting, the council also initially approved with a 6-0 vote a contract with the company to perform the work.
Council member Charles Collinsworth was absent from the meeting.
The project calls for paving and repairing paths along the back nine of the course, according to documentation from the city. The path, 6 feet wide and 2 inches deep, extends for 11,550 feet across the course.
City Manager David Kennedy said the special session was held to accelerate the process — the company would like to complete the project before asphalt suppliers close for the season, he said.
Normally, the process of accepting a bid and agreeing to a contract extends over at least three meetings. While each nonemergency measure requires a first reading and vote, and then a second and third reading done with one additional vote, the council has in the past overlapped the second and third reading of a bid acceptance with the first reading of a contract.
The contract with Double Down is expected to be formally approved during the Nov. 1 meeting.
During the special session, the council also granted initial approval for two other contracts where bids have been approved. Both approvals were made with 6-0 votes:
• A $17,260 contract with Stafford Fencing, of Neosho, to construct a dog park at Scenic Park, 1500 N. Main Ave.
The park will feature fenced-off areas for smaller and larger dogs, as well as an interior entry pen. The park will have 284 feet in fencing at 4 feet high. Additionally, a dog water station will be installed on a concrete pad.
• A $116,795 contract with Construction Services Group, of Neosho, to build restrooms at Morse Park. The project includes two 12-by-20-foot restroom buildings at northern and southern ends of the park in order to solve numerous issues with existing bathrooms, according to city documentation.
