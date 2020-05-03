Specialist: Small uptick likely; prudent precautions should be continued

Freeman Health System took every precaution for an influx of patients after early pandemic predictions painted a bleak picture for the United States.
Fortunately for the Joplin area, the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have been far less than anticipated, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Uwe Schmidt.
“We are very glad that the pandemic seems to be passing by with much less (hospitalizations and deaths) than anticipated,” Schmidt said. “We have had no mortality at all in the hospital, and we only had five patients hospitalized here, which is a much lower number than we ever could expect.
“I was surprised we had so few cases here and we never saw any big peak as we were supposed to get. We took all the precautions because we had to prepare for the worst, but as it turns out we were overcautious in retrospect.”
It’s a similar trend that’s happening across the country, according to Schmidt, who said early predictions indicated the pandemic would result in millions of deaths in the U.S. So far, the total number of deaths in the nation is less than 60,000.
“The predictions we have seen in the past, which have guided all policies in Washington and in the state as well, have been pretty much off the mark to a large extent,” he said. “All of these predictions actually have been painting a much bleaker picture than what we actually have seen come to fruit, which is is good news for us. But it also goes to influence the policies made by the politicians, and we had to (prepare) for a huge increase in mortalities and people being in the hospital.”
There have been no positive tests for COVID-19 at Freeman in more than 20 days. But Schmidt believes a slight increase in infections should be expected once business restrictions in the Joplin area are loosened Monday.
“The good news is that the vast majority of people who become infected with COVID-19 will have a very mild disease — especially the young people,” Schmidt said. “So really, the people who end up in the hospital or succumb to the disease is a very small number. It’s mainly affecting older people who have multiple comorbidities."
There will probably be a slight uptick in cases, he said, "but it will be much, much smaller than those people who are against the opening up are predicting right now.”
Freeman has begun testing for antibodies to get an idea of how many people in the area have been infected by the novel coronavirus without knowing it. Those with antibodies are immune to the virus and don’t risk spreading it.
“We don’t know exactly how many people actually have antibodies in this community because not enough people have been tested yet," Schmidt said. "But of course there’s a good chance that the percentage would be relatively smaller than other parts of the country. (People in the Joplin area) should still use precautions. Wear masks if you go into crowded areas or if you go to a restaurant. There should be guidelines still in place for (proper social distancing).
“Those precautions would still be prudent to pursue, but they (won’t) induce further ruining of the economy and ruining the hospitals.”
