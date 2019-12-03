For 6-year-old Jordan Miers, the favorite part of the 49th annual Joplin Christmas parade wasn’t the free candy, the marching bands or the colorful floats.
It was a ladder firetruck dating back to 1939.
Listed as the sixth entry in the parade boasting 80-plus, it was the Joplin Fire Department’s Pirsch & Sons, 100-foot aerial truck that brought the loudest cheers from the youngster and his friends Tuesday night.
“Can I ride on it?” he begged. “Please.”
He couldn’t, but he did wave his hands when the restored truck, which had served Joplin for 52 years, slowly passed him by.
In a way, the appearance of the historical ladder truck was a perfect addition to the parade, organized in recent years by Freeman Health System, the theme of which was “Christmas Through the Decades.” It was a reminder that, while so much in and around Joplin has changed over the decades, the parade has remained relatively unchanged. Many parade viewers found that fact reassuring.
“It’s just like the drive-in — don’t you take (the parade) away from me,” said Oronogo resident Francie Stone, who was watching the parade with her sister, Terri Paradis, visiting the area from Forest Grove, Oregon. “Growing up, that’s what we did. That’s what we lived for. To go to (parades).”
Sure, the Joplin parade has gotten longer over the years, with everyone recording the action with their mobile phones and tablets, yet so much else remains the same as it was in the 1970s and 1980s, she said: the bands, the floats, the kids begging for candy, the shouts of “merry Christmas,” and the police and fire vehicles with their lights and sirens leading the pack down South Main Street.
“I’m so proud of Joplin,” Stone said. “I live all year for Christmas. I go all-out.”
Two blocks south from Stone and her sister, Joplin resident Julia Damiano-Moore was at her usual perch along Sixth and Main, hearing the distant sounds of the Joplin High School Marching Eagles Band. She found it reassuring that bands still marched, the Shriners still drove their funny little cars in dizzying circles and a waving Santa signaled the end of the parade.
“It’s real exciting, and I love the fact that (the parade) brings so many people out and brings people together,” she said.
The first Joplin Christmas parade took place on Nov. 24, 1931, with the parade route beginning at 20th and Main streets and concluding at First and Main. The length of the route is little changed.
Before Tuesday’s parade, Freeman Hospital volunteer Kris Drake was slowly herding various parade entries into position. She was one of 100 Freeman volunteers organizing everything on Main Street between 15th and 24th streets.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Drake said, who was celebrating her 38th year with the hospital Tuesday. “It just gets you into the Christmas spirit. It’s nice to come out and see the community getting together.
“Tradition is so important, especially within the community,” she continued. “It’s something that brings people together. They look forward to it. It’s just great to see people look forward to something every year.”
Rhonda Sloan, a participant in a float constructed by members of the Joplin-based Christ’s Community, said the parade “is always a time where we can all be children again.”
“From start to finish, everything went great,” said Ryan Melton, director of Service Excellence for Freeman Health System, at the parade's conclusion. “All the entries were wonderful (and) the weather was perfect — you couldn’t have asked for a better event.”
Freeman's parade winners:
• Best use of theme: Christ’s Community of Joplin, “Christmas Carols Through the Ages.”
• Judge’s choice: Twin Oaks Custom Cabinets, “Ginger Bread House.”
• Best band: Joplin High School Marching Eagles Band.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.