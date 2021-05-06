Spire, the company providing natural gas to Southwest Missouri customers, has launched a free, online energy assessment tool that provides recommendations on how to save energy and money.
The new tool, available at spireenergy.com/assessments, provides:
• Professional-level insights for homes across Spire’s service territory in Missouri.
• Interactive home energy reports to show potential money and carbon savings.
• Recommendations that allow customers to act immediately to see results.
The energy assessment tool is currently available to Spire residential customers. Once customers establish an account, the energy assessment takes less than 10 minutes, on average. Upon completion, customers receive a report and rebate recommendations. Customers also can audit multiple properties within one account.
“As an energy provider, we’re proud to support programs that help customers become more energy- and cost-efficient,” said Shaylyn Dean, Spire’s manager of energy efficiency, in a statement. “This energy assessment tool builds on our existing offerings by making it easier for customers to understand their energy consumption so they can take steps to increase efficiency and reduce their bills.”
The tool is also available within Spire's online account management tool at MyAccount.SpireEnergy.com.
