Spire, the natural gas provider that services the Joplin area, will recognize Aug. 11 as 811 Day, an annual initiative to remind the public to place a toll-free call to 811 before digging in the ground.
The initiative is led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to ensure the practice of safe digging.
When a customer makes a free call to 811, a locator will mark the utilities within the requested area. Customers should call at least three days before digging.
Details: spireenergy.com/call-you-dig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.