Spire will conduct two listening sessions in Joplin as part of the natural gas utility's second Fresh Perspectives Customer Engagement Project, which seeks input from Spire customers on programs and services.
Sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Joplin YMCA, 3404 W. McIntosh Circle. Walk-in participants are welcome; social distancing and other best practices established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.
Information about Spire programs and services will be available at the events. Representatives from Spire’s energy efficiency and customer experience teams, including community support specialists, also will be onsite to answer questions about rebates and other programs and services, including energy assistance.
“By actively listening to our customers, we can stay focused on understanding their needs,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri, in a statement. “We can better understand what we’re doing well, what we can improve and how our customers’ needs are changing and evolving.”
Customer feedback from sessions conducted in 2019 was used to create enhanced services and programs, such as the newly introduced online energy assessment tool that provides customers with the opportunity to perform an online, self-guided assessment of the energy efficiency of their home at no charge, and offers customized information on reducing energy use and saving money.
