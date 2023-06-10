ORONOGO, Mo. — Following a vote nearly two years ago, natural gas customers in Oronogo will have a new provider starting June 22, as the city utility transfers to Spire.
According to a company statement, current natural gas customers will continue to receive service at their homes and businesses with no interruption during this transition.
In a statement, the utility said: "We do not anticipate any immediate bill impacts. Oronogo’s rates currently fluctuate monthly while Spire’s rates and programs are reviewed and approved by our state regulators, the Missouri Public Service Commission.
In November of 2021, by a margin of 23 votes, Oronogo residents said "yes" to a proposal to sell the city’s natural gas distribution service to Spire, the private gas utility. Fewer than 100 of the 1,653 eligible voters in the three precincts that cover Oronogo voted in the election, for a 5.26% voter turnout.
The final count was 55 "yes" to 32 "no" on the proposal.
The proposal called for the city to sell its gas distribution system to Spire for a cost of $620,000.
Oronogo was at that time the only city in Jasper County and one of only 35 cities in Missouri that owned its natural gas distribution system.
The system includes about 8.1 miles of gas mains with about 268 homes on the system. On Wednesday, the company said one additional mile of system pipe has been added, and there are currently 375 customers on the system.
"There are an additional 70 homes currently under construction and more are expected as new phases are developed," according to Spire.
The Missouri Public Service Commission approved the acquisition earlier this year.
“Spire has a longtime presence throughout Southwest Missouri, and we look forward to being part of the Oronogo community for years to come,” Steve Mills, Spire vice president and general manager for western Missouri, said in a statement.
