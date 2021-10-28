Spire, the natural gas utility serving the area, will recognize Saturday as National Weatherization Day.
Spire officials say it's an opportunity to highlight how weatherization assistance helps limited-income households save energy and money. Weatherization protects the home’s interior from outside elements to help reduce the cost of heating and cooling bills, while addressing key health and safety issues within the home. The average family reduces fuel usage by 35% after its home has been weatherized, the utility said.
In Missouri, Spire funds weatherization programs to help income-eligible customers with energy efficiency. Homeowners and renters can apply to receive free weatherization services through the United Way or by contacting a local community action agency.
To learn more about Spire’s weatherization assistance, go to spireenergy.com/weatherization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.