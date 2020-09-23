A project to resurrect Joplin's Spirit Tree as a sculpture in the tornado zone will go forward in the future, but it has been on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Project organizer Doug Hunt told the Joplin City Council on Monday night there has been a pause in moving forward but that work toward erecting the sculpture will resume when the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. He had said earlier this year he did not want to ask for donations for the project during a time when people could be experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic.
The sculpture will depict an actual tree that was debarked by the 2011 tornado as it churned down 20th Street. The tree was located in what then was the Dillon's Store parking lot at 1402 E. 20th St., property now located on the north side of the 20th Street train overpass.
Afterward, it was used as a canvas for public art. Volunteers painted the tree in the color of the rainbow to signify the calm after the storm. "It became the Spirit Tree, like a Native American spirit stick, that speaks to resiliency," Hunt said Monday. Hunt said the tree was further affected by weather and fell over in March 2018.
"It touched my heart, and I decided we could recreate that as a piece of sculpture art, and the community rallied around it," Hunt said.
The city has authorized the use of city land in Campbell Parkway in the area of 20th Street and Murphy Boulevard as a location for the sculpture.
Hunt said he had had planned to have the sculpture done by the 10th anniversary of the tornado, which would be May 22, 2021, but that will not be possible now, he said.
In other business, the council approved:
• A construction agreement with D&E Plumbing & Heating Inc. for $1,139,032.80 for the second phase of a stormwater drainage project intended to alleviate flooding at Fourth Street and School Avenue.
• An agreement to extend additional sewer service to Wildwood Ranch.
• Contracts for construction work on sewer system lift stations at 20th Street and Malang Road and 44th Street and Virginia Avenue.
• A contract between the state Department of Health and Senior Services and the city to provide $15,000 to fund additional flu clinics this fall.
• A reimbursement agreement to move navigational aids at the Joplin Regional Airport during reconstruction of the main runway.
• A resolution to accept a $280,000 stormwater grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The state will pay for half the cost, or about $140,000, to update to the city's stormwater management master plan. The city will pay the remaining $140,000.
