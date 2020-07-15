Spiritual healing demands more than just pills, procedures

As the cases for COVID-19 grow in the Joplin area, it’s not just the doctors and nurses playing a pivotal role in the recovery steps at a local hospital system.
Freeman Health System provides a spiritual relief for all patients and their families in the form of pastoral care. Freeman has three chapels — at Freeman West, Freeman East and Freeman Neosho — with a chaplain available at all times. There are 10 chaplains between the two Joplin locations, and an additional seven are designated for the Neosho campus.
“We staff the hospitals 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said Bill Cox, director of pastoral care for Freeman Health System. “I make assignments so that we have chaplains covering every area of the hospital. We spread the assignments out so there can be as much coverage as possible.
“Chaplains are required by the hospital system to respond 24 hours a day to three things: deaths of patients, whenever a patient codes out, or trauma. Other than that, we try to see as many patients as possible.”
Of course, when dealing with COVID-19 patients, safety precautions are a top concern. And while measures are taken to limit the chaplains’ exposure to the virus — not allowing them to have direct contact with COVID-19 patients or their families who are in quarantine — but as with most of the hospital staff, an inherent risk comes with the job of helping others.
“Pastoral care, and about every other department in the hospital, has had some exposure to the virus, and we get information from the hospital if that has happened,” Cox said. “I know myself and about four or five other chaplains have been exposed, and basically, what that means is we are required to wear a mask, take our temperature every day, and we are supposed to report if we have any symptoms.
“We’ve had people who were exposed, but we keep plugging along. I am very appreciative for our chaplains, and nurses and doctors for that matter, who have not backed down from this. I think we all understand we are here for a reason.
“One thing I tell people is when you are working in a hospital, every precaution is taken."
Unlike the general population, masks, hand-washing and social distancing are required. Going to work at a hospital may be safer, he said, than going to a public event where no precautions are taken.
So if the chaplains are not permitted to come into direct contact with COVID patients or their families, how do they provide support for those in difficult times?
“Every day, I will have one of our chaplains get in contact with the charge nurse or other nurses in the corona unit,” Cox said. “We check with the nurse in charge and ask about any patients with specific needs, and we can communicate with COVID patients by phone or FaceTime as needed.
Another thing that is important, he said, is checking with nurses to see whether they know of any families of a patient who is in isolation who could be helped by a visit from a chaplain. "We call the relatives and spend some time talking with them on the phone and providing them with support," he said.
The chaplains associated with Freeman pastoral care are there strictly to help with the healing process. With that, they make sure anyone who asks for their assistance is comfortable with their current situation. The goal is to find out where a person is at mentally or physically, then help them move along in the grieving steps at their own pace.
“The first thing we want to do is ask open-ended questions to understand what they are dealing with,” Cox said. “If we can help them identify what pain and fear they are dealing with, then that starts the healing process for them because someone has heard them and has tried to understand what is going on in their lives.”
Cox noted appreciation for Freeman's acknowledgement of the effect pastoral care can have on patients and their families, particularly in a time when so much is still unknown about the pandemic sweeping across the nation.
“Freeman Health System gives strong support for pastoral care,” Cox said. “There is a realization that pastoral care is an essential part of holistic health care.
“Healing means more than just curing a disease," he said. "Freeman Health System is very affirming about the work of pastoral care, and we are just fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of a team. It’s not just us, and it’s not just the doctors and nurses. We are all working together to help people with their healing.”
