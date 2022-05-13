Heather Lesmeister has been named the executive director of Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin.
Lesmeister currently leads the communications, marketing and external relations department at Missouri Southern State University. In her new role, she will succeed Susan Adams, who will retire in June.
“I am so thrilled to be joining Spiva Center for the Arts as its executive director and honored for the trust placed in me to lead the center forward," Lesmeister said in a statement. "I am delighted to work with such a passionate and creative team, board, artists and volunteers to advance the mission and vision of Spiva.
"With the move to the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex this fall, it’s an exciting time. It’s such an opportunity to honor Spiva’s rich history while looking toward the future. Spiva is a place for the entire community to come together to experience vibrant artistic expression, art education and outreach programs. Through expanded initiatives and offerings, we will continue to bring in broader audiences and share the joy that is Spiva," she said.
Lesmeister previously worked for 13 years at Freeman Health System, where she was the assistant director of development and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals program director.
She holds a degree in graphic communications from Missouri Southern,
Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., was established in 1947. It will move later this year to the new Cornell Complex, which is under construction on the parking lot of Joplin's Memorial Hall.
