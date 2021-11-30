Works created by three senior art majors are spotlighted in the new exhibit “Connections,” now on display in Spiva Art Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.
The senior exhibit is composed of three individual shows:
• Symone Hall, an art education major from Carthage, presents “Home Here, Home There.”
• Susan Griffith, an art history major from Carthage, has a collection of works in “At the Auction.”
• Lillias Helt, a fine arts-studio major from Grove, Oklahoma, will show “Honey Creek.”
“Connections” will run through Friday. A guest reception is planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. General hours of operation for the gallery are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
