Three members of the Joplin Board of Education say they were left “blindsided” and “shocked” by Tuesday’s vote against MOSO CAPS, a career-focused program to be offered beginning in August by Missouri Southern State University.
They said they believed heading into the meeting that the program, which had already been rejected by the board in a 4-3 vote in December, this time had the support of a majority of the panel. A version of the program that was presented Tuesday had been pared back and had attempted to address some of the concerns that doomed it last month, they said.
At least two other board members, including the president, said they changed their mind about supporting CAPS midmeeting as information about overall student academic performance was discussed during debate on the program.
The vote on Tuesday, as with last month, was 4-3. Voting in favor of the program were Sharrock Dermott, Michael Joseph and Rylee Hartwell. Voting against were Derek Gander, John Hird, Brent Jordan and board President Jeff Koch.
CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a national model for collaboration among local school districts, higher education and industry. It offers high school students, typically juniors and seniors, the opportunity to work toward a professional goal in local industry. Participating students can receive up to three credit hours at MSSU per semester.
‘In shock’
The board last month rejected the program, with several members saying their primary concern was the cost. The district would have been allotted 59 seats for students; at a cost of $2,498 per student, that would cost the district $147,382 per year — a fee that would have to be paid regardless of whether all 59 seats were filled.
Missouri Southern had since lowered Joplin’s allotted number of seats to 36, bringing the district’s potential total cost to $89,928. Any of the 36 seats that remained unfilled next year would have been paid not by the school district but by donors. The effort to obtain those pledges from donors was spearheaded primarily by Joseph.
Joseph said that as late as Friday, he believed enough board members had been persuaded by the changes in the program to support it. He believed he had support from at least Koch and Gander.
“I was so in shock and blindsided on Tuesday because I thought we were all good,” he said. “I don’t know what the underlying reason is why I got this 180-degree (turn) from Friday morning to Tuesday night.”
Dermott, who continued Wednesday to call CAPS a “fantastic idea,” said he also was surprised by Tuesday’s vote.
“I thought it was going to pass. My belief was because Mike got the support he had obtained (from donors), that there was a very definite majority support (of the board), which didn’t happen,” he said, later adding: “I don’t think it would have been on our agenda if we thought it was going to fail.”
Hartwell said he thought the support was there, and that previously voiced concerns about the program’s cost had been addressed by the changes offered Tuesday night. He said he feels “misled at best” by assurances from other board members that somehow ended with a vote identical to December’s.
“This is serious, in my opinion,” he said. “I’m very upset that there’s a lot of maneuvering going on.”
Changed votes
Some board members who opposed CAPS on Tuesday say no ill intent was planned when they indicated last week that they would support the program. They say their support faltered between then and the meeting as they learned additional information about the donor pledges and about overall academic achievement in the district.
Koch said he believed CAPS could have had support from all board members if the donor pledges had gone toward all 36 seats allotted to the school district, not just the unfilled ones. When the idea of the pledges first surfaced, some board members had apparently mistakenly believed that they would cover the total cost.
“Once it came back to being a fully paid program (for the school district), you probably couldn’t look past some of the concerns,” Koch said.
Several of them also were swayed by information presented at a meeting of the board’s data committee last week. At that meeting, which is held periodically throughout the school year and also is attended by most principals and administrators, the district’s assistant superintendent of learning services provided an overview of test scores and other measures of student achievement. Koch said the meeting and the data reviewed during it were unconnected to MOSO CAPS.
But when Hird, a member of that committee, presented a snapshot of the data during Tuesday’s meeting, two board members say that was the moment they began rethinking their support.
During his review of the committee meeting for the board, a regular part of the agenda, Hird said the data showed a number of areas where improvement is needed in terms of students’ academic achievement. He said a percentage of the approximately 3,500 Joplin students whose test scores were reviewed, ranging from 38% to 49%, performed below average in reading, language, math or science.
Gander said he was “leaning heavily” toward approving CAPS before Tuesday’s meeting. The donor pledges, he said, had cut a lot of the risk that the school district faced for leaving any seats unfilled.
“Then we see those data committee numbers and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’” he said. “My intention was to vote yes, and then when I saw the numbers .... We have to figure out why our students are not excelling like they should.”
Koch said that was the turning point for him as well. He said he’d received a summary of the data committee meeting Tuesday morning, with feedback and comments in it from others in attendance.
“The summary of everybody’s comments, I think that’s where you look at it and say you want to make the most impact,” he said.
Koch said that “probably halfway” through Hird’s statements during the regular board meeting, he knew his own vote would revert to no.
Competing interests?
Two board members said MOSO CAPS hadn’t garnered their support even with the proposed changes.
On Wednesday, Jordan reiterated concerns he shared at Tuesday’s meeting, including CAPS being “outsourced” and organized by Missouri Southern rather than the school district, and the fear that the program could negatively affect Franklin Technology Center’s programs.
He said the donor pledges and the reduced number of student seats “wasn’t enough” to influence his vote.
“I don’t know that my opinion ever changed,” he said. “From the very beginning, there were several concepts that I didn’t think benefited the Joplin School District.”
Hird said the data he presented on academic achievement reinforced his opposition to CAPS. He said he couldn’t support a program that would benefit, at most, 36 students when so many younger pupils need academic intervention.
“When you look at the broader Joplin School District, the Board of Education is supposed to be there to support all of our students and be fiscally responsible while doing that,” he said. “I would rather invest on the front side. I think more of those earlier programs (for young learners) affect the greater number of students.”
But some on the board aren’t convinced. They say it doesn’t have to be an either-or scenario.
“What does this have anything to do with opportunities for upper school (students)?” Joseph said of the academic achievement data. “We’re there for students and to create opportunities for students; that should be our primary objective. You can’t penalize a junior or senior at Joplin High School because of middle school test scores.”
Said Dermott: “I don’t believe this program (CAPS) is mutually exclusive from anything we could do for our underperforming students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.