The eighth annual Clays for a Cause event will take place Saturday at the Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and Training Center in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
Teams and individual competitors are welcome. The entry fee, which is $90 through the day of the event, includes lunch, a T-shirt and 100 clays. Day-of registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m., followed by a safety meeting at 9:15 am. Shooting begins at 9:30 am. Participants are encouraged to bring their own ammunition.
The event also includes a raffle for a Buck Palace Platinum 360 degrees hunting blind and stand, with a retail value of $3,600. Raffle entry tickets are $25 apiece or five for $100.
Net proceeds support the Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, specifically scholarships and program development.
Details: ozarkcenter.com/clays, 417-347-7725.
