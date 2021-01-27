Joplin's first public COVID-19 vaccination clinic is to be held Friday, but appointments for it were booked Wednesday shortly after it was publicly announced, city officials said.
Work is being done to schedule more public vaccine clinics soon, and public notifications will be sent out when they are scheduled, said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department.
"There was a limited supply of vaccine available for this first clinic," Talken said. This first clinic and those that will be held in the future will be available to people based on priorities set by the health department.
Currently under the statewide priority plan, vaccinations are being given to those eligible under Phase 1A of the state's four-phase vaccination plan. Also eligible now are those in Phase 1B, which includes public safety workers and those who provide critical services in an emergency, as well as those in Tier 2 of that phase, which includes people 65 and older and those with high-risk health conditions such as chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease, heart conditions and diabetes.
The vaccine is being given through clinics coordinated by state and local health authorities working with the National Guard.
Talken said the Pfizer vaccine, which is a series of two doses, is being administered. Clinics to provide follow-up doses will be scheduled in about three weeks, he said.
"The plan is for the National Guard to make a rotation to return for the follow-up doses," he said.
Approximately 1,000 vaccinations will be given at Friday's clinic to be held at the Joplin Athletic Complex. Officials also are working to schedule indoor clinics in the future.
Appointments for the vaccines must be made by going to www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus, where a vaccination form can be filled out and an appointment time scheduled, although all appointments for the Friday session had been scheduled on that site by about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
"We understand people are anxious to receive their vaccine," Talken said in a statement. "This drive-thru clinic is the first National Guard mass vaccination site in the Joplin area, and we are addressing various logistical needs of this type of clinic. We’ve also been working with our partners to hold clinic opportunities in an indoor setting as more vaccine is shipped to us. Our goal is to get everyone vaccinated that would like to receive it, but this will take some time and patience as we wait for vaccine supply shipments."
Talken said that only those people who have an appointment for the drive-thru clinic will receive the vaccine Friday. There will not be vaccines available to anyone who comes without an appointment.
