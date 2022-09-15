Spring River Christian Village, 201 S. Northpark Lane, will hold a lunch fundraiser to provide financial help to a staff member in need.
"We believe in our employees, and as a faith-based not-for-profit, we try to give back as much as we can," Spring River officials said in a statement announcing the fundraiser.
Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. For $5, attendees can get flatbread pizza, salad and dessert. Dine-in and delivery options are not available. Walk-ins are encouraged, or call ahead for pickup orders.
Details: 417-623-4313.
