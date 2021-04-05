Today in the Globe newsroom, we focused on a stinker of a story.
Every year at about this time, Callery pear trees remind us they exist with their horrid smell. The species of tree is also invasive, which leads conservationists to encourage replacements.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin City Council holding its regular meeting.
- The Neosho Board of Education also holding its regular meeting.
- Segments of I-49 closing for a concrete replacement project.
We hope your Monday unfolded as something better than a typical Monday. Have a relaxing night, folks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.