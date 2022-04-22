There will be new blooms as well as a new sign coming soon to downtown Joplin's Spiva Park.
Businessman, philanthropist and arts supporter George A. Spiva built the park in honor of his father on the northeast corner of Fourth and Main streets and gave it to the city in 1966. Though there is a small plaque bearing his name at the entrance, a more visible sign identifying the park has never been installed.
Spiva is the namesake of Spiva Center for the Arts and the George A. Spiva Library at Missouri Southern State University, along with the Spiva Gallery there.
The project to renovate the park is being led by Linda Teeter, president of the Joplin Arts District, and Spiva's family. Grandchildren will pay for the new sculptural sign to be made by a local artist. It is to be installed at the park's entrance facing the intersection at Fourth and Main streets.
New matching park benches are already installed, one of the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department's contributions to the makeover.
The park's flower beds are to be replanted by volunteers. Teeter plans to have volunteer workdays for that on Tuesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 12. Businesses that encourage employees to do volunteer work, including Keller Williams and Starbucks, have committed to help clean and plant the flower beds.
Teeter wants to plant more irises in the park. The Spiva family plans to have a sculpture of an iris on the new sign because it was a favorite flower of their late grandfather. It also is the official flower of the city of Joplin. Teeter is asking people with iris flowers in their yards to dig some rhizomes and donate them to the project. She also is working with the city to get wiring repaired so that more lights can be installed at the park.
"This park represents the community, but it also represents a family who endowed so many organizations, so it's their turn now" to have the support of the community by providing flower donations and volunteer labor, Teeter said. She also is accepting money donations to help fund the purchase of plants and flowers needed to reinvigorate the park.
In the past, the park founder's daughter, Joy Spiva Cragin, was a member of a local gardening club, the Petal Pushers, which occasionally refurbished the flower gardens with new plantings.
As part of the project, the grandchildren asked the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission last week to approve the design of the sign because the park is located in one of the city's downtown historic districts. The sign will be 9 feet tall on a 3-foot-tall base. It will have a rust-colored finish on the front side with offset metal letters spelling Spiva. The iris sculpture will be installed on the other side of the sign facing the park.
The commission voted to approve the sign as appropriate because it does not simulate or replace a historic one.
The grandchildren, Gay Cragin Currence and Scott Cragin, said a Colorado company that maintains sculptures and statues will come later this year to assess and make repairs of two statues in the park.
One of the statues is that of Spiva sitting on a bench. The statue needs to be cleaned, and a repair needs to be made. Cragin also said the family is interested repairing the miner statue that is a central feature in the park and providing a new cover for it. There could be other work in store for the park in the future.
The Spiva family has been prominent in Joplin since its early mining days when George N. Spiva made his fortune here selling explosives for the mining industry. He also invested in banks, helped to establish the Joplin Stockyards, the YMCA and Freeman Hospital.
His son, George A. Spiva, continued the family's philanthropic endeavors. In 1959, he purchased the former Zelleken house at 406 S. Sergeant Ave. and donated it to the Ozark Artist Guild as an arts center. That evolved into the current Spiva Center for the Arts.
Another undertaking of his was collaborating on a 1964 fund drive to move what then was Joplin Junior College to the Missouri Hills farm at Newman and Duquesne roads, which is now Missouri Southern State University.
The site where he built the downtown park had been where the locally famous House of Lords bar and restaurant had operated during the mining heyday. However it, along with several other buildings in that block were demolished when city leaders used urban renewal funding to try to reinvigorate the downtown district in the 1960s.
