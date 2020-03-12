Gov. Mike Parson announced late Thursday afternoon that a second Missouri case of the COVID-19 disease has been diagnosed at Springfield.
But he noted that it, like the one at St. Louis, was travel related.
A young adult living in Springfield who had recently returned from Austria is Missouri's second presumptive positive of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Parson said at a news conference.
"The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are investigating the situation further and will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities," he said.
Parson also said that 73 people have been tested to date in Missouri, with only this case and the one announced Saturday in St. Louis showing a positive.
"Both of these are travel-related cases," he said. "So far there has been no community person-to-person transmission in Missouri."
He also said the Missouri State Public Health Lab has the capacity to test 1,000 specimens. The state also is to receive $13 million in federal emergency funding to support response efforts, Parson said.
BAXTER SPRINGS POST
Then Thursday night, the Baxter Springs School District issued a statement via Facebook that as a precaution, it was canceling school today.
"We were notified this (Thursday) evening that we have a family member of employees that has been potentially exposed to someone in Springfield, Missouri, that has been confirmed with the COVID-19 (disease)," the statement said. "Again, this cancellation is for precautionary measures. Baxter Springs does not have confirmed cases of the COVID-19 (disease).
"Due to the fact that we had previously canceled school for Monday, March 16, 2020, this will provide the district four days to deep clean the buildings and allow us time to gather information regarding all of those involved."
MSSU DECISION
In another coronavirus development Thursday night, Missouri Southern State University announced all classes will move to a distance learning/online format immediately through April because of COVID-19.
"The university will be closed to outside visitors effective immediately in response to the spread of the coronavirus. All events involving external constituents will be canceled," a statement said.
Faculty and staff are to continue to report to work as scheduled during this period.
The university said the change will help limit person-to-person exposure after spring break. Spring break begins Monday; classes resume Monday, March 23, online.
