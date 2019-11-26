NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge on Tuesday ordered a Springfield man to stand trial on a charge that he stabbed another inmate seven months ago at the Newton County Jail.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that Dennis E. Ivie, 50, should stand trial on a charge of first-degree assault. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 13.
The judge made the decision after hearing the testimony of Lt. Mike Barnett of the Newton County Sheriff's Department and viewing a jailhouse video of the stabbing. Barnett testified that Ivie can be seen on the video stabbing fellow inmate Ty A. Cline, 60, of Fairview, with an ink pen that he had been given by a jail corrections officer.
"He was stabbed with a pen in his ear drum, and it busted his ear drum," Barnett told the court.
The video was played at the hearing by assistant prosecutor Sarah Crites after the judge overruled an objection raised by defense attorney Lauren Rowden, who said the prosecutor failed to provide her with a copy of the video as requested in advance of the hearing.
Crites told the judge that the prosecutor's office had not received the video from the jail prior to Tuesday and operates on the policy that the state is not obligated to provide copies of such evidence to the defense until a case reaches the trial court level. Rhoades ultimately agreed with the prosecutor and allowed the video to be played.
After the viewing of the video, Rowden asked Barnett on cross-examination if he personally witnessed the incident, and Barnett acknowledged that he had not. He said just one officer witnessed the stabbing, and she no longer works for the sheriff's office.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, Cline told a deputy who investigated the stabbing that he simply told Ivie that he needed to give the pen back to the jailer, and Ivie suddenly punched him in the face and attacked him with the pen. The affidavit further states that Cline suffered two cuts to the side of his face — one near his ear and the other on his cheek — as well as the ruptured ear drum.
Ivie was in jail at the time on a misdemeanor count of property damage and has since been released on bond. Cline is accused of shooting and wounding his neighbor, William Gunter, 51, on Oct. 26, 2018, inside Gunter's residence in Fairview and remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. A psychiatric exam has been ordered in Cline's case.
