Springfield man pleads guilty in Jasper County murder case

Murder case defendant Lafayette Starr took the plea bargain Monday that he turned down in December, deciding that a life sentence with a chance of parole beat risking a first-degree murder conviction in a jury trial and winding up with a life term without parole.
Starr, 33, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree murder and to first-degree assault at a Jasper County Circuit Court hearing conducted via the online application Zoom.
The defendant was scheduled to go to trial in July on first-degree murder charges in the June 2017 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Taylor Anderson and wounding of Gage Williams, 21, both of Carthage. The plea offer's amendment of the murder charge down to second degree allows him the possibility of parole that a first-degree murder conviction does not under state law.
A life sentence is calculated at 30 years in Missouri, and Starr will be required to serve 85 percent of that, or 25 years and six months, before he would become eligible for parole. His plea deal limits the sentence that he might receive for the assault of Williams to no more than 15 years with the term likely to run concurrent with the murder sentence.
Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement and set a sentencing hearing for June 15.
Missouri's courts are operating under restrictive guidelines issued by the Missouri Supreme Court in light of the federal government's COVID-19 public health recommendations. Jury trials are being postponed and most criminal case hearings rescheduled to later dates, although some types of hearings involving in-custody defendants, such as arraignments, bond modifications and probation violations, are being addressed via videoconferencing.
On Monday, two Jasper County judges held criminal court dockets using Zoom, which allowed Starr's hearing to take place with the defendant, his attorney, the prosecutor, the judge and Anderson's family all tuned in from separate locations.
Starr, who has remained in custody since his arrest almost three years ago, participated in the hearing from a room at the Jasper County Jail.
Anderson and Williams knew Starr and were with him in a car in the early morning hours of June 13, 2017, on Gum Road near Sarcoxie. For reasons yet to be revealed in the case, the vehicle stopped east of 37th Street, and all three men got out.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Starr shot Williams first with a handgun. Anderson took off running. Telling the wounded Williams that he would come back for him, Starr chased Anderson down and killed him, according to the affidavit. In the meantime, Williams got away and sought help at a nearby residence.
Starr was arrested the following day and interrogated by investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, making potentially incriminating statements.
Defense attorney Paul Franco sought last year to have his client's statements suppressed, arguing that Starr's bizarre behavior at the jail after his arrest should have precluded any efforts to interrogate him. Franco maintains that Starr was hearing voices and had taken to sleeping under his cot at the jail because he thought someone was out to get him.
The Missouri Department of Mental Health conducted a competency evaluation of Starr a few months after his arrest and initially found him incompetent to stand trial. He later was determined to be competent, and the pretrial processing of the case resumed.
The detective who conducted Starr's interrogation at the jail testified at the suppression hearing last year that Starr displayed no such bizarre behavior during his two-hour interview of the defendant. The defense motion to suppress was denied by Crane in August.
Time served
With credit for the two years and nine months that Lafayette Starr has spent in jail awaiting trial, the length of time he will have to serve before becoming eligible for parole is likely to be shortened to about 22 years and nine months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.