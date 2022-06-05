BRANSON, Mo. — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will be featured in "An Ozark Mountain Symphony: A Musical Celebration" on Wednesday and Thursday at the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts.
The televised special will be syndicated domestically and internationally.
The Springfield Symphony, under the direction of Jerry Williams, will be joined by a number of special guests, including Broadway stars Steffanie Leigh and Michael Cavanaugh; the cast from "The Simon & Garfunkel Story"; the Wilhites; and other Broadway, rock, country and gospel musicians.
For tickets, call 417-335-2000 or go to www.themansiontheatre.com.
