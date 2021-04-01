Looking for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
You might be in luck. The state of Missouri will host a mass vaccination clinic next week on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, and 10,000 doses of the J&J vaccine (a single-dose shot) will be available.
Appointments will be necessary. For more details, check out our story at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you stories about:
- The latest budget recommendations from the Missouri House, which do not include funding for Medicaid expansion.
- Catcher Tommy Stevenson and his Missouri Southern teammates, who will play host to Central Missouri in a key MIAA baseball series starting Friday.
- Proposed parks projects for the city of Joplin.
Enjoy the sunny weather, and have a good night.
