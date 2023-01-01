MINDENMINES, Mo. — Springlike temperatures, sunny skies and a chance to see America’s largest land animal in its natural habitat brought more than 40 people to Prairie State Park in Barton County on New Year’s Day for the park’s newly renamed first-day bison saunter.
Dana Hoisington, a naturalist at Prairie State Park for more than 30 years, said the New Year’s hike has been a tradition at the park for 10 years now, and he decided to name it a “saunter” to describe the real purpose of the event.
“We’re going to go at a slower pace; we’re not going to set any records to get there and get back,” Hoisington said.
The event was supposed to be capped at 30 hikers, but Hoisington said confusion with people signing up online and by calling into the park meant 46 people participated in the hike.
About 15 of the group raised their hands when asked if this was their first time at the 4,000-acre park, located between Mindenmines and Liberal in western Barton County.
Kathy and Chris Wilson, of Springfield, were among those first-timers.
“We do lots of unique hiking,” Kathy Wilson said. “We love going to Arkansas, we’ve been to California hiking, and getting to hike with bison would be so unique and cool, just to see them in their natural habitat. I’ve seen bison from afar but not close and definitely not hiking with them.”
Chris Wilson said the landscape was a bit bland compared with the places the couple has gone before, but hiking with the bison made the trip worth it.
“I think that’s the time of year we’re here,” Chris Wilson said. “I bet when the wildflowers are blooming in the spring and summer, it’s pretty cool. I love the idea of the first-day hike. I love having someone take us out and talk to us about the prairie.”
Spotting groups of bison
Shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, the group set out on what would be a four-mile, 2 1/2-hour hike deep into the prairie to the east of the visitors center.
The group got to see a bison close up about a half-mile into the hike, but it wasn’t the view they expected. Sitting on the trail was a large bleached bone, obviously belonging to a big animal at one time.
Then the group spotted a depressed area of grass just off the trail with more bleached bones. Hoisington said it was the spot where a bison died of natural causes.
“We discovered it by nose about three years ago,” Hoisington said. “It died of natural causes, and the trail down to it is people looking at it, which is what it’s there for.”
Hoisington used the stop to give the crowd an impromptu lesson in the physiology of a bison, picking a long bone out of the pile and showing it to them.
“You may have noticed that bison have a kind of a hump to them,” Hoisington said. “This is why. This is a vertebra from where that hump is. It has a kind of a stair-step effect going up and down. This is where muscles attach to help hold up that big old heavy head. The head on one of these animals can weigh over 100 pounds, so they have to have the muscles to hold it up.”
About a mile into the hike, the group spotted a small group of about a half-dozen bison about 150 yards distant in the tall dry grass.
Hoisington said this was the first of two groups of bison he had spotted earlier Sunday while scouting out the route the group would take.
Continuing east through one of the electric fences in the park and across a set of railroad tracks that bisects the park, the group hiked another mile before cresting a hill and spotting a group of about 20 bison. The group was lying in the grass in a part of the prairie not visible from vehicles or a road.
Hoisington guided the group as it approached quietly to within about 100 yards. At that point, the bison stood as a group and trotted up a nearby hill away from the hikers in a cloud of prairie dust.
'Really cool'
It was the whole reason that Roger Kirchner, of Springfield, his wife, Carla Kirchner, and their children, Royal and Naomi Kirchner, came to the park.
“It was interesting to see them run across the prairie — that was really cool,” Roger Kirchner said. “It was neat to see the buffalo and watch how they interact with each other.”
Naomi Kirchner said she liked seeing the bison run across the prairie. It almost made up for her parents making her come on the hike, she said.
“My parents forced me to come, so I kind of didn't have an option,” she said. “I’m kind of glad they made me. I’d probably be sitting in my room on my bean bag chair if I was at home doing nothing.”
Carla Kirchner said she was excited for the chance to hike among the bison in the park.
“It’s a good way to start the new year,” she said. “I think this whole Missouri State Parks program of state hikes is a great idea. You really can’t beat getting out and being active out in nature. This is a good family activity, something to share with the kids.”
