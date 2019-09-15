BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Limb chicken, tree bacon, tofu of the woods, roof rats.
Ask Joe Wilson what’s cooking in his neck of the woods this month, and he’ll rattle off a list of strange names sure to confuse even the most seasoned chef. But no matter the preparation style or ingredients, each dish will have one thing in common — a meat found throughout the Four-State Area.
Move over, chicken. Take a break, beef. Wilson and his fellow chefs will create entrees and side dishes using the ever-popular, 100% organic and cage-free meat known as squirrel.
Their creations — everything from gumbo to ice cream — will be on display during the eighth annual World Champion Squirrel Cook-off in Bentonville. Up to 40 teams will compete for the best entree and side dish on Saturday at the Benton County Quail Barn.
The annual gathering draws thousands of people to Northwest Arkansas with one goal — to pay homage to the prize of small-game hunters everywhere.
How it began
The first World Champion Squirrel Cook-off came about for one simple reason: Wilson, its founder, told a lie. The self-proclaimed go-to redneck for Arkansas, Wilson was helping a group from the Travel Channel film an episode of "Bizarre Foods," and members of the production company asked if they could cook squirrels.
“I told them not only do we cook squirrels, but we throw the World Championship Cook-off,” Wilson said with a laugh. “Within a period of two weeks, we had to scramble, but we did it.”
Teams from across the region converged at a warehouse in Bentonville to throw the first event, which organizers say was a success despite taking place in October during a sleet storm. The cook-off then became an annual event, which has outgrown several locations due to the crowds of spectators who come to check out the teams.
This year, the cook-off takes place in the Benton County Quail Barn, a location that gives Wilson several acres on which to showcase all things squirrel. Folks from the Sportsman Channel will attend to film an episode of "Dead Meat," a wild-game cooking show.
How a team approaches cooking squirrel may be linked to its geographic region, Wilson said. Folks living north of Joplin might consider using cream of onion soup and a slow cooker, while others living farther south might cook up squirrel dumplings or squirrel gumbo, he said. Teams from Boston and the Netherlands are expected this year.
“Most of us kind of have narrow minds when it comes to people living on the other side (of the country),” Wilson said. “But squirrels can bring us all together. We’ve had people from every nationality and every preference taking part in this cooking deal.”
Wilson believes the cook-off encourages people to get back to their roots and focus on small-game hunting.
“Hunters don’t just mount things on the wall — they eat it,” he said. “When you can take the smallest wild game and feed the community, you’re doing something special.”
About the cook-off
Each team is required to create an entree and a side dish with enough to feed six judges. Eighty percent of the entry must be made of squirrel. Because squirrels are considered a low-fat meat, cooks have the option of introducing other fats, such as sausage or bacon, into their entries.
“We’ve had everything from squirrel cannolis to squirrel cocktails,” Wilson said. “One team made a squirrel Bloody Mary by cooking the bones to make a bone broth, then mixing the broth into the Bloody Mary."
The judges — 12 in all — represent a wide range of “culinary experts,” Wilson said. After the judges have had their taste, samples of dishes are often provided to the public. Winning teams will receive prizes of up to $1,000.
Vendors also will be present to provide an assortment of carnival-type foods, and attendees can enjoy live music and an assortment of giveaways. And if Wilson’s plans come together, the cook-off will include a 10-foot python, stuffed with pork sausage, cooking over an open fire, as well as a new squirrel skinning competition.
T-shirts featuring the cook-off’s 2019 logo will be on sale. Proceeds will benefit Steaks for Sheepdogs, a nonprofit that Wilson began in 2016 after police shootings in Dallas.
The group provides steaks for police officers, firefighters and other first responders. A few weeks ago, volunteers provided steak meals for members of the Tulsa Police Department in Oklahoma, and in November, they will feed more than 500 members of the Springfield Police Department in Missouri.
“We look at this as converting squirrels into rib-eyes,” Wilson said. “The most important thing is this is the community taking care of the people who take care of us.”
Wilson said the cook-off, which is free for spectators, is designed to be family-friendly.
“This is a chance to see people from all over the country, hanging out together, having a good time,” he said.
