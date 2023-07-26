The Friends of St. Avips recently presented $120,000 — one of the group’s largest donations ever — to Spiva Center for the Arts.
The funds were raised through the St. Avips gala this spring. The Friends of St. Avips, currently chaired by Mindy St. Clair, is a group of 40 women volunteers who organize the gala annually.
“Over the last 60 years, the Friends of St. Avips has been a valued partner for the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts, not only for the significant funds they have raised, but the awareness they bring,” said Heather Lesmeister, executive director, in a statement. “Mindy and the ladies of St. Avips are servant leaders in our community. Our team has enjoyed working with them. Thank you to all those who contributed; it will do so much good for our art community through the work we do at Spiva. On behalf of those we serve, we are so very grateful.”
Spiva Center for the Arts is located in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
