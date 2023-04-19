Valerie Kirchhoff has spent her life immersing herself in the story of jazz — especially the part of the story written in her hometown of St. Louis. The Gateway to the West had a bustling ragtime and blues scene that spread up and down the Mississippi River, to where jazz was born in New Orleans.
Most people know about Chicago, Memphis and New Orleans when it comes to the blues. Kirchhoff says she will make sure you know the Lou's blues story when she's done.
"When we talk about the history of music, the regional differences get overlooked for the bigger picture, but those little differences help create the overall sound," Kirchhoff said. "That's why I bring up St. Louis a lot. It's important to know all the chapters of a story."
Kirchhoff won't tell that story, however. She'll sing it.
She is the lead singer for Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys, an energetic ragtime group that plays a full repertoire from that era, with special attention to the era's great female singers. The band will play Saturday at Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
The band features a talented group of musicians, including pianist Ethan Leinwand, upright bassist Richard Tralles, trumpeter Ken Cebrian, and clarinetist Ryan Calloway, among others. They will play a wide variety of Prohibition-era, vaudeville and ragtime favorites in a city only a week removed from celebrating Joplin native and ragtime composer Percy Wenrich.
Kirchhoff's love of the genre started when she was a child, growing up in a family of artists who loved music. A Louis Armstrong song struck her interest as a child, so when she would go to the library, she would look for similar records and cassettes.
And that's when she stumbled on Bessie Smith.
"I saw that cover, with her sitting down with pearls and a luxurious gown on," Kirchhoff said. "It was a different era that I didn't understand yet, but I already had an obsession by the time I started high school."
As her interest grew, she discovered more and more blues and jazz artists who live, played and/or recorded in St. Louis, such as Victoria Spivey, Charles Creath and George Hudson, as well as later-era greats such as Miles Davis, Willie Akins and Clark Terry.
Pursuing that music gave Kirchhoff a wonderful window into its diversity and virtuosity.
"At that time, no one was thinking about genres yet," Kirchhoff said. "I loved what was going on in St. Louis with that era, but really, all of that music, and the way entire bands had integral roles in creating cool music. Something about that era stuck with me."
As she pursued a career celebrating this style, she went through several phases starting in 2007. But in 2014, Leinwand moved from New York City to St. Louis, giving them the chance to work together much more often. Kirchhoff and Leinwand also perform in a piano blues duo called St. Louis Steady Grinders.
Soon after, Tralles also moved to St. Louis. The presence of skilled musicians who loved vintage blues just as much brought things together, she said.
"To all of a sudden have people who could musically make it happen, that's been the way now," Kirchhoff said. "It truly is about having the right players. I don't think I really understood that until having their support."
