CARTHAGE, Mo. — The interim administrator of St. Luke's Nursing Center in Carthage sees himself as luckier than many nursing home managers dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt Younger cited a stable staff with little turnover and intimate knowledge of infection control procedures, but keeping the pandemic outside the home's doors of the privately owned, not-for-profit center is still something he worries about constantly.
As of Wednesday, at least 49 nursing homes and assisted living centers across Missouri have residents or workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state health officials.
So far, St. Luke’s has avoided the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“We’ve been so lucky; we don’t have a case of COVID," Younger said. "We haven’t had any sick employees; it’s just gone pretty smoothly, all things considered. You really do worry about how long you’ll be able to keep it out and if it’s possible to keep it out all the way through this thing. We have a great staff. We’re fortunate we have long-term staff who know what’s going on and know the residents. It’s helped things go a lot more smoothly for us than for other nursing homes.”
Facilitating visits
Younger said the nursing home is closed to most visitors, although families are allowed to see residents outside the building.
“We’re fortunate to have two sidewalks at the nursing home that are separated by a flower bed that’s 6 feet wide, so we use sidewalk chalk and marked off the sidewalk into 6-foot blocks so residents can sit on one side of the flowers and families can sit on the other and they can talk across the yard,” Younger said. "We’ve also pushed residents (in wheelchairs) to the window if they can’t go outside and let families talk through the windows.”
Younger said the home works with families to make “compassionate care” visits possible under special circumstances, such as when a resident may be close to death.
“There may be other circumstances. It doesn’t necessarily have to be an end-of-life situation, but that’s the most common,” Younger said. “In some instances we can have some people come in wearing personal protective equipment in one isolated area of the nursing home to visit.”
Monitoring for the virus
Younger said he has accepted a few new residents from area hospitals, but they have to follow a new procedure before they are fully integrated into the St. Luke’s community.
“We cleared out one wing of the nursing home just to hold people who moved in, new admissions, for two weeks,” Younger said. “They’re asking us to keep people there for 14 days before they move into the rest of the nursing home whether they have any symptoms or not. And we have accepted some new people and put them in that wing temporarily.”
As for workers, Younger said the nursing home still checks temperatures of employees when they come to work and keeps track of changing health conditions among staff and residents.
Younger said St. Luke’s supporting community has made sure residents and staff have the items they need to keep residents busy and safe during the pandemic.
“Someone even donated some alcohol hand sanitizer to us the other day,” Younger said. “People have sent in things for the residents to do, like activity-related stuff, games, things like that. It has been kind of hard when residents don’t have families visiting.”
