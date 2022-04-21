Students at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School raised a record amount for the American Heart Association, and their reward was an opportunity to slime three area priests who “volunteered” for the cause.
“First and foremost, we have fun,” Margie Black, physical education teacher at St. Mary’s, said about the Kids Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association. “We learn about taking care of our heart and making good choices now so that later on we can continue to make those good choices.”
Students formerly put on a jump rope challenge, but this year students reached out to friends and family through emails and social media for donations. Students learned how the money goes to help people with heart disease, along with funding research and treatment. They also followed the treatment procedures of a student their age, named Finn, who was born with congenital heart defects.
This is the eighth year St. Mary’s has participated in the Kids Heart Challenge. The American Heart Association expects a school of St. Mary’s size to raise around $1,500, but every year the school has exceeded that expectation. Last year, the school raised $8,442 and set a goal this year of $8,500. Students far surpassed that goal, raising a total of $14,328. Black said this year’s incentive played a role in the large increase.
On Thursday, students got the chance to slime an area priest of their choice during the “Slime a Priest” assembly at the school. More than 100 cups of bright-green slime were lined up on a table, waiting for their willing recipients. Students got to pour one cup of slime for every $100 they raised during the Kids Heart Challenge.
“It’s something that’s been on their minds,” Black said. “They’ve been very excited about it. I’ve got three students who each raised over $1,100, and they’re going to get to pour 11 cups of slime. It’s been a lot of fun, and I’m so grateful to our priests for being such good sports.”
Before the sliming, the Rev. Joe Weidenbenner, the Rev. Brian Straus and the Rev. Francisco Gordillo carefully selected their shower caps, goggles and ponchos. Weidenbenner chose a construction helmet for additional protection. Straus worked the crowd, trying to sway the students to slime the other two priests.
Second grader Hattie Williams raised over $300 during the challenge, contributing $20 of her own money. She was satisfied with the results of her contribution.
“Pouring the slime was very fun,” Hattie said. “I wanted to pour slime on Father Joe because he’s wearing a helmet, and I think that’s a little unfair.”
Students from all grades lined up for their cups to dump, pour and gently sling the slime at the priests as they sat on chairs in kiddie pools. After all 115 cups were poured, a thoroughly slimed Weidenbenner addressed the students.
“Green used to be my favorite color, but not anymore,” Weidenbenner said with a smile.
Black said that while raising money and the resulting sliming were fun, it was also important that students were learning the value of helping others care for their hearts.
“The kids are learning first how to take care of themselves, but they’re also realizing they’re helping other people,” Black said. “This isn’t something that’s foreign to them. They can see how their donations can help save lives.”
After sliming the priests of her choice, Hattie reflected on everything she learned about a healthy heart.
“I learned that you need lots of water to make the heart move and stay healthy,” she said. “I also learned not to eat so much salt and always have a colorful plate with lean foods. Also I learned how you can help other people with this money; you can save lives.”
