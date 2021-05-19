Heart Check

St. Mary's Elementary School students raised more than $8,400 for the American Heart Association during the Kids Heart Challenge earlier this year. Melissa Rock (left), youth market director for the American Heart Association, accepted the check from top earning students, brothers Max (middle) and Jett Finley (right), who each raised over $740 for the cause. Margie Black (back row), Spanish and PE teacher for St. Mary’s Elementary, said she's extremely proud of all 70 students who participated. Globe | Kimberly Barker

St. Mary’s Elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grade collected a total of $8,422.58 in a month for the Kids Heart Challenge, which allows children to learn about their hearts while helping others by raising money for the American Heart Association.

The check was presented to the American Heart Association on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The top students, brothers Max and Jett Finley, took home gold medals for contributing more than $748 each to the cause.

“We did challenges like jump roping and obstacle courses,” said Max Finley, 10. “It was very fun, and we participate every year.”

Way to go! Learn more about this initiative in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker in Thursday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.

We'll also bring you:

  • A look at Joplin's rebuild efforts from the 2011 tornado that focused on three questions: Where will I live? Do I have a job? Will my children have a place to go to school?
  • Advice as you start your spring cleaning from Stephanie Garland, with the Better Business Bureau.
  • An update on COVID-19 restrictions at Pittsburg State University.

Hope you have a great evening. See you back here tomorrow.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.