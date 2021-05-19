St. Mary’s Elementary students in kindergarten through fifth grade collected a total of $8,422.58 in a month for the Kids Heart Challenge, which allows children to learn about their hearts while helping others by raising money for the American Heart Association.
The check was presented to the American Heart Association on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The top students, brothers Max and Jett Finley, took home gold medals for contributing more than $748 each to the cause.
“We did challenges like jump roping and obstacle courses,” said Max Finley, 10. “It was very fun, and we participate every year.”
Way to go! Learn more about this initiative in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker in Thursday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
