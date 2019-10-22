CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources this week said it has awarded $4.5 million in financial assistance to the city of Carthage for improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.
The work will include adding a new mechanical screen, increasing the aerated basin capacity, increasing aerobic sludge digestion capacity and modifying the ultraviolet disinfection system at the city’s existing wastewater treatment plant.
The funding is estimated to cover the project’s cost.
Work is expected to be complete by early 2022.
The funding consists of a $4.5 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, which serves cities with infrastructure needs for water quality, wastewater and drinking water. It is estimated to save the city’s ratepayers approximately $1.3 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.
“Water and wastewater systems are critical to the health and economic wellbeing of every community in Missouri,” Carol Comer, director of the DNR, said in a statement. “Investing in our aging wastewater infrastructure helps protect human health and the environment and allows for our communities’ future growth. We are committed to working closely with public entities to assist with funding efforts that support these infrastructure improvement projects and provide financial savings.”
