The Butterfield Overland Trail, a pre-Civil War stagecoach and freight trail that stretched through Barry County in the late 1850s, was designated a National Historic Trail in the omnibus funding bill enacted in December.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., announced that a bill co-sponsored by himself and now-retired Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri became law before the end of 2022.
The route was operated from 1858 to 1861 by the Butterfield Overland Mail Co., also known as the Butterfield Stage, and was used to transport U.S. mail and passengers between St. Louis, San Francisco and Memphis, Tennessee, serving as the route of the longest stagecoach operation in history. It became known as the “ox-bow route” due to its curved path of approximately 3,553 miles of trail in eight states: Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.
The route was discontinued when the Civil War broke out.
“The Butterfield Trail helped facilitate America’s westward expansion and is a symbol of the pioneering spirit we still seek to embody," Boozman said in a written release. "Designating it as a National Historic Trail will help future generations identify it with our nation’s growth and development. I’m pleased we were able to work in a bipartisan way to build the support necessary to approve it in the Senate. I encourage the House to follow suit and will continue championing this proposal until we get it across the finish line.”
Boozman amended the original legislation to specifically preclude any potential effect on energy development, production or transmission as a result of the trail designation and has worked with the senators who would see this trail pass through their states to ensure they support the effort.
In 2018, after conducting a study to evaluate the significance, feasibility, suitability and desirability of designating the routes associated with the Butterfield Overland Trail as a National Historic Trail, the National Park Service announced they meet the requirements. The study was required by a provision of a law authored by Boozman during his tenure as a U.S. House member.
The routes from St. Louis and Memphis merged in Fort Smith, and the Butterfield Overland Express stagecoaches traveled through much of Arkansas and Missouri.
The part of the route that starts in St. Louis runs through Jefferson City and Tipton before cutting south and through Bolivar and Springfield. It cuts diagonally through Barry County, including Cassville and places known at the time as Smith’s Tavern, Crouch Station and Harbin Station near the Arkansas state line.
