Joplin Stained Glass Theatre’s production of “Meet Me in St. Louis” will kick off its new season this week.
Kelly Weaver, director, said many people might be familiar with the musical starring Judy Garland. This production is the play based on the book by Sally Benson and adapted by Christopher Sergel. It chronicles both a family and nation =in transition in the early 20th century.
The story centers on the Smith family, with four girls and one boy, and the opening of the World’s Fair in St. Louis in 1904. When their father gets a job opportunity and announces the family is moving to New York, the children set things in motion to stop the move.
In the play, the daughters are excited that people all over the world are coming to St. Louis. They want to stay rather than move to New York and miss out on the fun of the new century.
“There’s a lot of funny hijinks and misunderstandings,” Weaver said. “It’s a really fun family comedy that has a happy ending.”
The main characters remain the same from the musical. Rose is the oldest Smith daughter, in love with local boy John Shepherd. Her sister Esther is second oldest, while younger Agnes is a tomboy and prankster. Tootie is the baby of the family.
“There’s a lot of love, and they learn their parents have their best interests in mind,” Weaver said. “They learn sometimes they shouldn’t be taking things into their own hands.”
Weaver said she would love to direct the musical “Meet Me in St. Louis” someday. But in the meantime, she had come across the adapted play and was thrilled with the chance to do the play now and the musical later.
“A lot of people who are familiar with the musical will enjoy the play as well,” Weaver said. “You don’t have to have seen the musical to still enjoy this either.”
“Meet Me in St. Louis” is one of the most famous productions set in the Midwest. Weaver said the characters share a deep love of their city. They also cherish their family and friends, which will appeal to people in this area, she said.
Natalie Johnson will portray Rose Smith. She said she was initially interested in the show because of her love of classic movies, including “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
“I grew up watching older movies,” Johnson said. “I’ve always loved the time period and the era of the show.”
The role of Rose has been a good challenge for Johnson, she said, and she likes getting to transform into a different person on stage.
“Something that’s funny about it is that Rose is definitely known to not be able to keep her mouth shut,” Johnson said. “I tend to be a more quiet person, more reserved. When having to project and become someone I’m opposite of, it’s fun to be completely opposite of what I’m normally like.”
Johnson said she likes that the play shows a family in transition and that change can be difficult. That transition is also reflective of the time period, she said, as the country expanded westward and embraced the Midwest at the World’s Fair.
If You Go “Meet Me in St. Louis” will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, through Saturday, Aug. 19, and from Thursday, Aug. 24, through Saturday, Aug. 26. There will also be 2 p.m. Sunday showings on Aug. 20 and Aug. 27. Tickets are available through the Stained Glass Theatre website, Facebook page or at the door.
