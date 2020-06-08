Two-term veteran council member Ryan Stanley was elected mayor of Joplin on Monday night by the newly seated Joplin City Council.
Election of the mayor and mayor pro tem took place after those who were elected to council or re-elected in the June 2 election were sworn into office and seated to compose the new panel.
In addition to conveying the mayoral gavel to Stanley, who was first elected to council in 2014, the new council also voted to place Keenan Cortez into Stanley's former post as mayor pro tem.
Stanley has served on council since 2014 and was reelected in 2018.
Cortez is one of five who took oaths of office at Monday night's inauguration meeting. He was elected to a four-year council seat in the recent election after having been appointed early last year to an unexpired seat formerly held by Jim West.
Also seated to new terms on the council were incumbents Anthony Monteleone, who was elected to serve the remaining two years of the seat he was appointed to hold in 2018; incumbent Phil Stinnett, who represents Zone 3; and newcomers Christine Williams and Charles "Chuck" Copple.
After they were sworn into office, City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer conducted the election of mayor by the panel. Stinnett nominated Stanley and Monteleone nominated Cortez. Stanley was elected by a 5-4 vote.
A three-way race developed for the pro tem's seat when Cortez was nominated by Stanley, Doug Lawson was nominated by Stinnett and Diane Reid-Adams was nominated by Copple.
The first vote for pro tem generated four votes for Cortez, three for Lawson and two for Reid-Adams.
Council rules then called for a vote between Cortez and Lawson and Cortez was elected pro tem by a 6-3 vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.