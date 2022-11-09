Local veterans and their families are invited to a Veterans Day assembly at Stapleton Elementary School, 101 E. 41st St., at 9:30 a.m. Friday on the school's east lawn.
Students and staff have prepared special music and recognitions for veterans from each branch of the military in attendance. Fourth- and fifth-grade choir students will perform patriotic songs and poems. Names of veterans will be on display, and students will also present handmade cards to guests.
Following the assembly, guests are welcome to visit with students about their service.
All Joplin Schools campuses have arranged for recognition and celebration of Veterans Day, with many hosting assemblies or art installations, highlighting writing prompts, showcasing special videos to their student body and more.
