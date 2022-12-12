Students at one Joplin school are trying to make a difference this holiday season.
Stapleton Elementary School pupils earlier today toured Watered Gardens after having held a canned food drive for the nonprofit. They are part of the school's SOAR Team, which is named for Stapleton's standards of excellence: Show respect, Observe safety, Accept responsibility, Resolve conflict.
Learn more in a story from features editor Joe Hadsall online at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
