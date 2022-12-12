Tour leaders didn't expect the students to work that fast.
A group of 15 Stapleton Elementary students took on a task Monday at Watered Gardens — they helped prepare for future meals by wrapping napkins and silverware. Within minutes, they had 256 sets wrapped and tied with holiday ribbons.
The work was done so quickly that Watered Gardens officials gave the students an expanded tour of the ministry's facilities and resources for helping homeless and poverty-stricken people.
"I think they are having fun," said Heather Brodrick, adviser for the student group. "We haven't been able to get out for field trips since COVID. This is our first field trip since then, and they are excited to go out and see things in the community."
The students are members of a group called SOAR that work on exhibiting positive character traits. A large part of their activities consists of community projects.
The group organized a food drive for December's project. Combined, the school donated 1,819 items to Watered Gardens' Mission Kitchen, a food pantry where recipients in need can perform volunteer work in exchange for groceries.
Those items were delivered Monday, the same day the SOAR students were given a tour of the ministry. Several of them were excited to see the food items so quickly placed on the shelves.
The donation came in at a good time. Officials leading the tour told the students the shelves had been pretty empty.
"Typically this time of year, we see an increase in need," said Ruth Willoughby, outreach coordinator for the ministry. "Especially with prices going up, we serve many families. We have seen a 100% increase in the need for food over the last couple of months."
Watered Gardens is a gospel rescue mission that works with area churches to provide services to help people in need. The entirety of its annual budget comes from private donations, Willoughby said. The ministry works to start relationships with people in need, meet them where they are and walk them out of poverty.
Because the mission uses a model it calls "partnering," where recipients trade time and work for services from meals to accommodations, it is not eligible to receive federal grants and other donations funded through tax revenues. That means while the donation from Stapleton's community is generous, it will go only so far, Willoughby said.
"Hunger knows no end," Willoughby said. "We are always searching for groups willing to partner with us for a food drive, to keep our shelves stocked."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.