Starbucks managers from the region took a pause Thursday from their regular duties to give back to the community by joining forces with the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity on Earth Day.
Thursday marked the country’s 51st Earth Day, an annual celebration that’s sparked global environmental protections for a more sustainable future. Earth Day was established in 1970 by the late Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., as part of a grassroots movement to protest against pollution, toxic drinking water and pesticides.
The first Earth Day was a success in that it was recognized by 20 million Americans and led to the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to tackle environmental issues. Each April, Starbucks lends a helping hand in its communities for 30 days as part of the company’s Global Month of Service.
Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian housing organization that covers the Jasper County area. It’s built 170 homes since beginning as an affiliate in 1989.
More than a dozen Starbucks managers worked with the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and at an ongoing build project on the corner of Eighth Street and Ozark Avenue. Volunteers installed vinyl siding to the front of the house while others completed landscaping.
“It’s really just a fun day and a great time,” said Scott Clayton, Joplin Habitat’s executive director. “People from various workplaces can get out of the workplace ... and enjoy each other’s company. It is nice when people have that giving spirit.”
Earth Day also aligns well with Starbucks' effort to cut its carbon, water and waste footprints in half by 2030, according to a statement by Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer. The coffeehouse chain has also pledged to donate 100 million disease-resistant coffee trees by 2025 to help farmers and their communities.
“All of our cups are recyclable now, and we have green initiatives in each of our stores, including our home offices,” said Jenny Woody, a manager of the store at 3324 S. Range Line Road in Joplin. “We’re doing strawless lids, which has really made a big impact.”
Charlie Brown, another manager of that store, is the volunteer coordinator for the workday and helped hammer down siding. Brown said Starbucks employees from Joplin, Springfield, Branson, Arkansas and Kansas came together Thursday for the first time in more than a year.
“I wanted our store managers to feel like they’ve really contributed something that’s going to be lasting and meaningful to someone else,” he said.
Woody said it’s fantastic to be together again and show up to support the community. Many of the volunteers said they’d like the opportunity to volunteer again.
“It’s a beautiful day, and this is a fantastic organization,” she said. “Starbucks has been involved in the community for years for the Global Month of Good. This is our first volunteer activity since COVID.”
Shanelle Rullman, a store manager in Springfield, moved cement blocks and helped prepare a garden bed for mulch. Rullman said they’ve been aiming to host a regional event in order to build a broader Starbucks community. She’s also passionate about Earth Day and sustainability.
“Starbucks has been calling it Earth Month, and we’ve been doing stuff all month long,” she said. “I may not be from here, but being out here for Earth Day and for the community (is) still important to me. We have a Habitat for Humanity in Springfield, too. I’ve never worked with them, but since working with the local Habitat, I’m excited to build that relationship in Springfield and bring something like this back home.”
Two Starbucks volunteers also assisted with the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore by storing wood stain in single-gallon buckets and sorting flooring. The ReStore, 5201 N. Main St., offers the opportunity to give, resell and recycle with the goal of providing support, broader access to low-cost items, and divert construction and household materials from landfills.
“We’ve worked with so many big companies and organizations over the years,” said Terry Booth, ReStore manager. “It’s been really helpful, especially during our spring cleaning.”
Carla Edge, district manager/temporary lead over Starbucks in the region, said the Earth Day workday reiterates what the coffee company stands for, which is creating a place where the community feels welcome.
