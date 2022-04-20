A February forecast that the closure of a section of South Range Line for the replacement of a bridge in the 2800 block could begin about now has not panned out.
A spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation, David Mitchell, asked Wednesday about the status of the start date, said project planners are now looking at the possibility of a mid-July start but that nothing is certain yet. He said there are still details to be worked out before a definite date can be announced.
An engineer for the city of Joplin's public works department said he has been told the start date could be sometime in mid-July.
"There are still some moving pieces that could delay it past mid-July, but that is what they are telling me as of right now," said Dakota Rusk, a civil engineer in traffic management for the city.
Officials with the state highway department had said at a transportation meeting in February that they could not be anymore specific than spring or summer for a start date for the project. But the contractor, Hartman & Co. of Springfield, thought at that time that the project possibly could start the third week of April.
Whenever a section of the busy commercial corridor is closed, it should not be that way more than three months. MoDOT has said the contract for the job specifies that the contractor has 87 days from the day the street section is closed to finish the structural work. If the structural work is finished before the 87 days, MoDOT will pay a $20,000 incentive for every day the street is open.
There could still be finish work to do beyond that 87-day specification that does not require closure of a road section.
A new bridge is being funded by a $351 million state program to repair or replace 250 bridges across Missouri.
Replacement is necessary because the bridge has needed constant maintenance in recent years. The deck overlay is coming apart, and the girders are in bad shape, MoDOT officials have said. They have had to shore up the bridge in places to keep it in service.
The existing bridge, which does not have sidewalks for pedestrians, was built in 1976 and carries nearly 25,000 vehicles per day. The new bridge will be 2 feet higher, 15 feet wider and 27 feet shorter than the existing span, and it will have sidewalks on both sides.
