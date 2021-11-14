Every winter, highway departments work to make sure they have enough salt for treating roads. This year, they are working to make sure they have enough people.
State highway departments in Missouri and Kansas are warning that staffing shortages could affect how quickly roads get cleared during the upcoming winter. When making travel plans throughout the winter, drivers should monitor winter weather and prepare for such delays, the departments advised.
While they reaffirmed their commitment and dedication to handling inclement weather, officials with both departments have said that a shortage of workers could lead to delays.
"We are several hundred employees below what we need in order to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm," said Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, in a news release last month. "If a widespread winter storm lasts more than one 12-hour shift, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift, and therefore it will take longer to clear the roads."
A statewide winter operations drill was held last month to familiarize plow operators with their routes and to test emergency communications equipment. Almost 20% of the department's operators have less than a year of experience, according to the release.
But the department faces a record high turnover rate — more than 70 employees have left every month for the past six months, according to the release.
The situation is similar in Kansas, where the department is about 30% short of plow operators, according to a recent news release. In the event of winter weather, the department plans to pretreat highways and bridges, as well as shift crews to affected areas.
"(The department) is facing significant staffing shortages in some areas and will work proactively to clear Kansas highways," said Julie Lorenz, secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation, in a statement. "Our snowplow operators work 12-hour shifts and do their best to keep the roads open and the public moving."
Additional strategies KDOT is using: using all state employees who have a commercial driver's license to plow and hiring seasonal employees. Interested applicants may apply at the state's employment website; the department will assist selected applicants obtain a commercial driver's license.
Both departments encourage travelers to monitor road conditions on their websites.
MoDOT reported that it has 240,000 tons of salt for treating roads ready for this year. Last year the department used more than 139,000 tons of salt, 2.8 million gallons of salt brine and almost 490,000 gallons of beet juice for treating roads across the state.
